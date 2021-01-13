A local man faces a felony charge after over a dozen mailboxes were damaged earlier this year in Dubuque County.
Matthew J. Gabel, 19, of Bellevue, was arrested at 12:51 a.m. a week ago Sunday in the area of East 18th and White streets in Dubuque on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.
Court documents reveal that the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department fielded 19 reports of damage to mailboxes between Aug. 26-28 in the areas of Durango, Schueller Heights Road and Balltown.
Authorities estimated the total damage to be approximately $2,300. Some of the mailboxes had the door or flag torn off. Others were completely torn from the post and thrown.
Authorities identified a vehicle associated with the mailbox damage and identified Gabel as the owner. Gabel admitted during an interview with authorities on Oct. 19 that he and three juveniles drove around at night during the time span the mailboxes were damaged. A warrant for Gabel’s arrest was issued Dec. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.