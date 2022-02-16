A Bellevue man was one of 11 men who were arrested during a prostitution sting operation in Dubuque last week.
According to reports in the Telegraph-Herald, Jordan Watkins, age 38 of Bellevue was among the list of those arrested as part of a two-day sting “targeting human trafficking through prostitution.”
The sting was a joint operation conducted by the Dubuque Police Department, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa State Patrol which took place on Feb. 8 and 9.
In addition to Watkins, those also arrested included Dubuque County Treasurer Randy Wedewer, age 60 of Epworth; Vincent J. Hanson Jr., 59, of rural Dubuque; Timothy J. McAndrews, 57, of rural Dubuque; Kevin M. Bockenstedt, 41, of Sherrill, Iowa; Joshua J. Vondran, 40, of Epworth, Iowa; Ryan P. Besler, 31, of Farley, Iowa; Timothy W. Murphy, 55, of Peosta, Iowa; Timothy A. Griffin, 32, of Dickeyville, Wis.; Kevin V. Stanton, 63, of Montfort, Wis.; and Craig A. Mason, 57, of Stoughton, Wis.
Prostitution is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
Court documents filed in several of the cases stated, “The operation consisted of undercover agents posting an ad on social media sites offering sexual services (including any and all sex acts) for money and provided a location to those individuals that answered the ad wanting to purchase sexual services.”
Those arrested responded to the ad, arranged a meeting with undercover officers at Mainstay Suites, 1275 Associates Drive in Dubuque, and offered money for sexual acts, authorities said. The amounts offered ranged from $80 to $250, according to court documents obtained for eight of the men.
Authorities noted that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges related to the sting are possible.
