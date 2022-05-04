A new elementary school with new public recreation center topped the wish list of what the community of Bellevue needs going forward – at least according to the 44 local people who took a vote on it during a Town Hall meeting held at the Bellevue Community Center last week.
Additional development at Felderman Park and a new outdoor swimming pool also garnered a large amount of support from those present.
The gathering to flush out these wants and needs from local citizens was hosted by members of the Bellevue City Council and Bellevue Utility Board and facilitated by Patrick Callahan of Callahan Municipal Consultants of Anamosa.
The two-hour session centered around several categories, including policies, programs, initiatives and future capital projects. Some of the other items on the wish list for the future of Bellevue included a dog park, more day care and more land for housing development.
Callahan, who has conducted similar goal-setting sessions in Bellevue, praised the community and said that he has heard that the perceptions from those in the area and region of Bellevue were quite positive,
“I’ve worked with a lot of communities in eastern Iowa and I can say that people from outside your community are really impressed at what is going on here in Bellevue,” said Callahan, who noted that the population growth, business growth and development is far outpacing most other communities of a similar size.
“On top of all that, you have a beautiful state park, the Mississippi River, two amazing schools and your own municipal utility, which is something a lot of towns don’t have,” said Callahan. “You should be proud.”
Several topics were presented to attendees, including ‘why did you choose to live in Bellevue (looking around the room, it was noted that a goods majority of those attending were born and raised here); what people perceived as major accomplishments over the past few years; issues and concerns; significant initiatives and policies; and capital projects, construction equipment purchases.
Each topic included a round table discussion and large group discussion. For the discussion on initiatives and capital projects all received five stickers to place on large hand-written sheets hung on the wall to rank priorities.
Top five topics for significant initiatives, programs or polices included code enforcement to cleanup properties (28 votes); change garbage and recycling pickup to one time per week versus twice per week (21 votes); improve safety for north bike and walking trail (18 votes); resolving parking issues downtown (16 votes) and updating the zoning code to better match today’s needs (16 votes).
The top five wishes for future capital projects and construction projects included a new school with a public recreation center (31 votes); additional development of Felderman Park (28 votes); more daycare services (20 votes); extend the existing biking and walking trail south to Bellevue State Park; and finally a new outdoor pool (20 votes).
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said the city will pay Callahan $1,600 for the sessions and a follow-up meeting for the public is scheduled for Monday, May 16 at which the results of the town hall will be discussed in even more detail.
Town Hall Results: CITY GOALS & FUTURE OF BELLEVUE
Held April 25, 2022
Facilitated by Patrick Callahan of Callahan Municipal Consultants
1. Why Bellevue (no particular order):
• Recreational Activities
• Pride
• Small town Community, atmosphere, waving
• School systems
• Small businesses
• High speed internet
• Safe community
• Outsiders want to move here
• Cost of living
• State Parks
• Have all the needs in town- medical, school, pharmacy, grocery store, nursing home, etc.
2. Major accomplishments (no particular order):
• Downtown incentive program
• Electric Generating Capacity
• ATV route and access
• Parks
• Uniform traffic collection bins for garbage & recycling
• Off Shore Development
• Cole Park upgrades
• Water Street Property improvements
• Development of Jackson Park Third Addition Subdivision
• New businesses and next generations taking over businesses
• Radium Treatment Facility
• Painting the water tower
• Municipal boat ramp & handicap dry loading platform ramp
• Full-time paramedic
3. Issues, concerns, trends and opportunities (no particular order):
• Daycare
• Indoor rec center
• Parking
• Comprehensive Sidewalk Plan
• Lack of senior housing
• Compost pile location and development of Felderman Park
• New elementary school
• New pool
• Available land for growth
• Floodplain
• Controlling taxes
• Cost effective services
4. Top five noted topics for significant initiatives, programs or polices (number of votes listed):
(28) Code enforcement to cleanup properties.
(21) Garbage and recycling pickup to one time per week.
(18) Improving safety for north bike/walking trail.
(16) Resolve parking issues in downtown.
(16) Update zoning code to better match today’s needs.
(15) Annexation property to the south.
(15) Marketing to attract new business.
(15) Enforcement of Ordinances for speed & noise.
(15) Exit strategy for cable.
(13) Comprehensive Committee for welcoming new citizens.
(12) Sidewalk policy.
(12) Enforcement for dog poop pickup & more bag stations.
(11) More support for the Chamber.
(10) Incentive for business startups.
(8) Getting more involvement and volunteerism from younger/new people in groups.
(6) Update code to be more solar friendly.
(4) Burying utility electric lines.
(3) Enforcement on political signs and state law.
(2) Green rebate transportation.
(1) Encourage use of sidewalks.
5. Top five noted topics for capital projects, construction projects or equipment purchases (number of votes listed):
(31) New school with public rec center.
(28) Develop Felderman Park more.
(20) Daycare.
(20) Partner with DNR/State Park to extend connectivity bike/walking trail south.
(20) New outdoor pool.
(15) Get utilities to the stamp property.
(12) Open back up more railroad crossings on Second Street.
(9) Provide more protection for bike path going north.
(8) More downtown parking.
(8) Street, water, & wastewater improvements.
(6) Wayfinding signage.
(6) Sell Stamp property for Mootz property.
(5) All-inclusive ADA playground.
(4) Grant program for downtown community development.
(4) Flood control on west end.
(3) Build central food bank location for distribution.
(3) Another softball diamond.
(2) Provide office rental property.
(2) Dog park.
(1) Replace pavers on Riverview Park with colored concrete.
(1) Solar farm.
6. Communication (no particular order):
• Bellevue Herald-Leader
• Local Access cable TV station
• City website
• Utility insert stuffer
• Emergency Management notification- text or voice
• Produce video, maybe two times per year
• Town hall meetings
