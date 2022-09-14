A ‘2Kish’ Color Run to raise awareness of childhood cancer will take place at Cole Park on Friday, September 16 at 6 p.m. The event is being sponsored by the Bellevue Lions Club. As well as the run (with a splash of color), hot dogs, chips and kids games will be available for all. Cost is $25 and includes a T-shirt. Locker rooms at the city pool will be available for cleaning up or changing clothes after the run. To register or for more information, call 563-451-6204.