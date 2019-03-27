On Tuesday, April 2, at 6 p.m, the newly chartered Lions Club for the Bellevue area is hosting an Open House meeting at the Great River Art Gallery in Bellevue. Stop by, enjoy some refreshments, and see what the Lions Club is planning to do for the community, the state, and beyond, and how the club’s purpose is service oriented.
Vice District Governor, Tony Hill, will share his message about the far-reaching services Lions Club International offers as well as some brief information for membership and a video exhibiting Lions Club involvement.
