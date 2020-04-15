Starting in 2020, the Lions Club of Bellevue is launching the “Raise the Flags” Program to promote devotion to country and community. With 97% of goods supplied locally through the Sons of the American Legion and Lampe’s True Value, the Bellevue Area Centennial Lions aim at raising flags throughout the community in celebration of five national holidays: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Veterans Day. When asked about the new community project, Lions Club secretary, Kelley Humphrey, called it “a collective show of patriotism.”
The goal is to get as many residents as possible flying flags in front of their homes through a new subscription service. In this display of patriotism, all subscribers will be provided a flag, a pole, and full installation on the five national holidays. The flags will be flown on the street-front of each participant’s property. People living in the Bellevue area that are interested in joining in the project can contact any Lions Club member, go to the club Facebook page, or email BellevueLions@gmail.com. Subscriptions start at $40 for a full year and are available now!
The Bellevue Area Centennial Lions Club was chartered in 2018. Since then, the service organization has been active in the community, particularly through Iowa KidSight. In 2019, 187 students (infant through kindergarten) from Bellevue Community Schools, Marquette Catholic School, and local daycares had their vision screened, thanks to this program. 100% of all proceeds from “Raise the Flags” will go back into the community, helping to fund the KidSight Vision Screenings along with other programs such as Recycle for Sight, annual scholarships for graduating seniors, and the Peace Poster art contest, just to name a few.
