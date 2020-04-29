This past weekend, the Bellevue Area Centennial Lions Club displayed an array of American flags near the Freedom Rock to provide an example of what the community could look like on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day, Labor Day and Flag Day.
For the coming week, the Lions Club will be displaying the flags along with subscription forms.
The goal is to get as many residents as possible flying flags in front of their homes through a new subscription service.
In this display of patriotism, all subscribers will be provided a flag, a pole, and full installation on the five national holidays mentioned above.
The flags will be flown on the street-front of each participant’s property. People living in the Bellevue area that are interested in joining in the project can clip out the form at the right of this article.
Those interested can also contact any Lions Club member, go to the club Facebook page, or email BellevueLions@gmail.com. Subscriptions start at $40 for a full year and are available now.
If you live outside the city limits or would prefer to have your flag displayed along the river walk, the club will attach a tag to the pole with your name on it.
With 97% of goods supplied locally through the Sons of the American Legion and Lampe’s True Value, the Bellevue Area Centennial Lions aim at raising as many flags throughout the community as possible. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go back to the community of Bellevue.
Lions Club secretary, Kelley Humphrey, called it “a collective show of patriotism.”
Please subscribe soon so we can ensure you’re able to be a part of this display of patriotism and support your community,” said Humphrey. “Thanks for supporting our veterans, service men and women, the community of Bellevue and the Lions Club.”
The Bellevue Area Centennial Lions Club was chartered in 2018. Since then, the service organization has been active in the community, particularly through Iowa KidSight. In 2019, 187 students (infant through kindergarten) from Bellevue Community Schools, Marquette Catholic School, and local daycares had their vision screened, thanks to this program. 100% of all proceeds from “Raise the Flags” will go back into the community, helping to fund the KidSight Vision Screenings along with other programs such as Recycle for Sight, annual scholarships for graduating seniors, and the Peace Poster art contest, just to name a few.
