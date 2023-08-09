NEW OFFICERS WERE RECENTLY ELECTED FOR THE BELLEVUE LIONS: The Lions Club actively supports community and beyond and exemplifies their Pillars of Service, which are: Childhood Cancer, Vision, Hunger, Diabetes, and Environment. The Bellevue Lions Club supports the Pillars of Service through fundraisers - most notably, the Raise the Flags Program. Because of the flag program, the organization is able to support local, state, national, and international needs. If you are interested in being a part of Raise the Flags, you can message the club online or email joannie.kilburg@gmail.com to receive an application form. Labor Day and Veterans’ Day are the final days the flags will be placed for this year. Please apply prior to August 18 to ensure flag placement for Labor Day. The Lions Club meets the 3rd Wednesday of each month at the Bellevue American Legion at 6:30 p.m. If interested, attend one of the meetings to see what the Bellevue Area Lions are all about.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 81%
- Feels Like: 71°
- Heat Index: 71°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 71°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:02:38 AM
- Sunset: 08:11:17 PM
- Dew Point: 65°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High near 85F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 5 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 5 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 4 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 3 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Island City Days this weekend
- Positive Podcasting
- ‘Prost’ comes to Bellevue
- Klemme crowned fair queen
- Health Alert Iowa City: New Medicine for Postpartum Depression. Doctor Explains
- Sheriff’s office to patrol Miles
- Connie Sue Roling
- Years Ago
- Bellevue and EV students named to All-Scholastic Team
- Evonda S. (Powell) Diel, 72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.