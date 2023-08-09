New Officers

NEW OFFICERS WERE RECENTLY ELECTED FOR THE BELLEVUE LIONS: In the front row from left are Jennifer Smith (Director 2nd year), Lori Heiar (Treasurer),  Kalyn Decker (2nd Vice President), Theresa Weiss (Club President). Back row: Ryan Humphrey (Immediate Past President), Tony Hill (Service Chairperson), Janice Carr (LCIF Chairperson), Dale Meyer (Tail Twister), Joannie Kilburg (Marketing), Jeff Recker (Past President and partner in service for Secretary, Gabe Recker),

Dean Upmann (1st Vice President).  Absent from photo: Gabe Recker (Secretary), Jim Hollensbee (Historian), Sandy Kloss (Director 1st year), and Dave Kunsweiler (Lion Tamer).

NEW OFFICERS WERE RECENTLY ELECTED FOR THE BELLEVUE LIONS: The Lions Club actively supports community and beyond and exemplifies their Pillars of Service, which are: Childhood Cancer, Vision, Hunger, Diabetes, and Environment. The Bellevue Lions Club supports the Pillars of Service through fundraisers - most notably, the Raise the Flags Program. Because of the flag program, the organization is able to support local, state, national, and international needs. If you are interested in being a part of Raise the Flags, you can message the club online or email joannie.kilburg@gmail.com to receive an application form. Labor Day and Veterans’ Day are the final days the flags will be placed for this year. Please apply prior to August 18 to ensure flag placement for Labor Day. The Lions Club meets the 3rd Wednesday of each month at the Bellevue American Legion at 6:30 p.m.  If interested, attend one of the meetings to see what the Bellevue Area Lions are all about.