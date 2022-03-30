The Bellevue Area Centennial Lions Club is sponsoring a ‘Defeat Diabetes Challenge’ this spring. The Lions Club is challenging Bellevue area folks to become healthier and shed some inches, loose a few more pounds and get activity levels up. The event consists of a 3-month challenge starting on April 1 and ending with an awards banquet and celebration on June 29 at the River Ridge Brewery.
Optional monthly online check-ins will share successes, struggles and help all stay connected with other participants. There is no cost and the top two participants from each category will win Chamber Bucks. First place will win $100 and second place $50 in several different categories (most weight lost, most active, highest total of inches lost, etc). A total of $600 in awards will be paid out. Check-in and registration will take place in the lower level of the Button Factory on Friday, April 1 from 4 to 6 p.m.
