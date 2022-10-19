Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will host its annual Fall Fish Fry on Friday, Oct. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost for the tasty deep-fried fish and all the fixings is $14 for adults and $7 for those age 12 and under. Preschoolers may eat for free.
Folks are encouraged to dine-in, but carryouts and deliveries are also available. For delivery, call 563-872-5864.
