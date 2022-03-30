Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will host a Fish Fry on Friday, April 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Legion headquarters on Market Street. Folks can enjoy fish, baked potatoes, vegetables and a salad for $14. Children 12 and under can eat for $7. Dine-in, carry out and delivery options are available. Call 563-872-5864 for deliveries.