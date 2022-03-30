Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will host a Fish Fry on Friday, April 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Legion headquarters on Market Street. Folks can enjoy fish, baked potatoes, vegetables and a salad for $14. Children 12 and under can eat for $7. Dine-in, carry out and delivery options are available. Call 563-872-5864 for deliveries.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 98%
- Feels Like: 39°
- Heat Index: 45°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 39°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:47:45 AM
- Sunset: 07:25:07 PM
- Dew Point: 44°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tonight
Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 10 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12 mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 13 mph
Precip: 87% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NNW @ 13 mph
Precip: 97% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NNW @ 14 mph
Precip: 96% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NNW @ 15 mph
Precip: 73% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NNW @ 14 mph
Precip: 70% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NNW @ 15 mph
Precip: 80% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NW @ 15 mph
Precip: 91% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: NW @ 15 mph
Precip: 94% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pool at Cole Park to open May 31
- New garbage pickup process
- Sidewalk replacement set
- County denies more pay increases
- Brittany Snow felt 'liberated' playing an adult film star in the new horror movie ‘X’.
- Julia Fox's upcoming book is not a memoir
- Laura Lynn Ann Kilburg, 57
- Years Ago
- Jaden Smith, 50 Cent and Judd Apatow react to Will Smith smacking Chris Rock
- Charithra Chandran hates assumption she's cast due to 'diversity quotas'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.