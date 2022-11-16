The Bellevue Knights of Columbus Auxiliary #1354 marked its centennial year this fall, as the organization was established 100 years ago. To celebrate the milestone, on October 29, 2022, members of the organization attended 4:15 p.m. Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (Bellevue) and then gathered at the K of C hall to enjoy dinner prepared by the Knights.
The Auxiliary was formed by the Bellevue K of C Council #1354 at their first meeting held on October 14, 1922, with Mrs. Paul Kempter, Sr. presiding. They met monthly to assist the Council with social affairs as well as help maintain the kitchen and dining room facilities at the hall. They also started as a cooking club for all St. Joseph's parish affairs until the late 1970s. The group continued to help with all social affairs and fundraisers of the Council including monthly potlucks, funeral dinners, initiation banquets, breakfasts and fish frys.
