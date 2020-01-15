Weather Alert

...ICY AND VERY HAZARDOUS MORNING COMMUTE... .A QUICK MOVING SYSTEM WILL BRING WIDESPREAD FREEZING DRIZZLE TO THE AREA THROUGH MUCH OF THE MORNING. WITH TEMPERATURES ONLY IN THE 20S, ROADS AND SIDEWALKS WILL INSTANTLY BECOME ICE COVERED. UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS, ALONG WITH BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES WILL BE ESPECIALLY VULNERABLE TO ICING. PLAN NOW FOR TRAVEL IMPACTS DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE. AS TEMPERATURES GRADUALLY RISE ABOVE FREEZING THIS AFTERNOON THE FREEZING DRIZZLE MAY CHANGE TO PLAIN DRIZZLE FROM SOUTH TO NORTH. DENSE FOG IS BEGINNING TO FORM AS WELL ACROSS THE ADVISORY AREA. IF DRIVING BE PREPARED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE AND VERY LIGHT FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE TO LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH. DENSE FOG WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE AREA WITH VISIBILITIES OF LESS THAN A QUARTER MILE. SOME OF THIS FOG COULD BE FREEZING FOG AS WELL. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...THROUGH NOON TODAY. * IMPACTS...VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE EXPECTED. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TEMPERATURES ARE NOT EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FREEZING THIS AFTERNOON. ANY UNTREATED SURFACES WILL REMAIN SLICK THROUGH THE DAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. IN ILLINOIS, GO TO WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. IN IOWA, CALL 511 FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. &&