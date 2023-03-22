Eastern Iowa artists are invited to the spring gathering of the Eastern Iowa Art Society, a cooperative group interested in gathering, developing, and promoting artistic talent in the Eastern Iowa region.
The meeting, set for Friday, April 14, will be hosted by the Bellevue Arts Council at the beautiful Great River Gallery in Bellevue from 6 to 9 p.m.
Participants can join in for an evening of lively conversation with other artists from across eastern Iowa. The Gallery will be exhibiting a selection of art media from Bellevue Arts Council members, and hosts will provide light appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages. Additionally, craft beers and ciders can be purchased from adjoining River Ridge Brewing.
A brief meeting of the Society will follow networking and viewing of the gallery. Members will also be updated on plans for creating an Eastern Iowa Arts Map and an associated Eastern Iowa Arts Tour, as well as continuing the process of developing the organization.
In collaboration with Voices Studio, Dubuque Museum of Art, Quad Cities Arts, and Maquoketa Art Experience, the Bellevue Arts Council is excited to celebrate the local community of artists and provide an opportunity for all to come together.
Please RSVP by April 1. Latecomers and drop-ins to the event will be welcome as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.