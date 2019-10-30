2019 BHS Homecoming Court

Members of the 2019 Homecoming Court at Bellevue High School included (kneeling in front from left) Alexia Nemmers, Max Jackson, Liberty Dole, Jensen Wedeking, Claire Dunne and Luke Stroud. Standing in back from left are Kara Boeckenstedt, Brianna Busch, Abe Steinbeck, Justin Carrier, Luke Giesemann, Ben Parker, Lindsey Banowetz, Logan Manders, Paige Klein and Brin Daugherty. Giesemann and Daughtery were crowned King and Queen.