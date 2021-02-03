By DAVID NAMANNY
Bellevue Herald-Leader
Bellevue Police Chief Bud Schroeder was on special assignment last Friday, as he escorted Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig who was carrying a top-secret briefcase, into Roeder Bros. Implement.
It was all part of a big announcement about the 2021 WMT Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade Route, which for the first time will make its home base in Bellevue. The massive event, which usually involves 500 tractors and drivers, along with hundreds more in terms of family, friends and support staff, will stay in Bellevue from June 6 to June 9.
In the daytime during the three-day outing, the tractorcade will travel through various routes in Jackson County, including through Green Island, Sabula, Miles, Spragueville, Andrew, Delmar, Charlotte, Goose Lake, Maquoketa, Springbrook, Cottonville, La Motte and St. Donatus.
Each evening the tractorcade will return to Bellevue, where the tractor home base will be at the Bellevue High School Parking lot. Participants will be staying in various hotels, bed and breakfast venues and several local campgrounds.
Although the Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade is smaller than an event like RAGBRAI, there are some similarities. Riders like to keep their tractors shined up and even decorate them to make them unique.
Also, participants come from all over including old tractor enthusiasts from Kentucky to California. With them are many other folks, who will certainly be exploring the finer points of the Bellevue area, and hopefully patronizing some of the local businesses.
There are themes for each town. The first day is called “Down the River,” which will feature Bellevue, Green Island, Miles, Sabula and Preston. Day 2 is “Funky Figure 8,” which will wind through Pleasant Creek, Spragueville, Andrew, Maquoketa, Delmar, Charlotte and Springbrook. Day 3 is “Polygon Day,” which covers Cottonville, La Motte and St. Donatus.
