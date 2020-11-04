The Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce has announced events and activities for “Unwrap the Magic of Christmas” a town-wide festival on Saturday, November 28. Cash Raffle Tickets will be at the Vendor Show all day with the drawing for $1,000 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are 5 for $100 or 1 for $25. Participating businesses will have an Open House. The Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce Local Vendor Show will be held at the Bellevue Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anthony’s Adventures will have a “Live” appearance at the Vendor Show.
Due to COVID-19, anyone entering the Elementary School for the Vendor Show must have a mask on, social distance and stay home if sick. All other “normal” Unwrap the Magic of Christmas events are canceled due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.