Three years of definitive research have determined that Bellevue, Iowa, holds decades of previously unknown U.S. history revealing the origins and establishment of the Mississippi River Parkway, now known as America’s Great River Road. Paramount to this story is one Bellevue man, Joseph Albert “Joe” Young.
Exactly a Century Ago
The story of the involvement of Bellevue and Joe Young in an idea then promoted as the “Mississippi River Scenic Highway” (MRSH) can traced to the summer of 1920. Formal promotion of the plan appears in a newspaper article published in a 1922 Davenport Democrat, exactly a century ago.
For more than a decade prior, and in addition to being a successful business owner and patented inventor of international success, Joe Young had led efforts to promote tourism and nature conservation in and near Bellevue. Both movements were then emerging during a period of major social and economic change that began after the Civil War, accelerated at the turn of the 20th century with invention of the affordable automobile, and continues today.
Exactly 100 years ago this month, November 5, 1922, the front page of the Davenport Democrat announced a promotional trip over what eventually—after a tumultuous half-century yet ahead — would become today’s Great River Road. But despite the headline “MRSH Born Here…,” it was in locations other than Davenport, and by people other than those mentioned in the article, that the route came into official existence as the Mississippi River Parkway, now known as America’s Great River Road.
Yet the idea launched with the MRSH, and Joe Young began his pivotal involvement within the new organization. Within a few years, this organization would fade, but not before lessons were learned and Joe would form his own Mississippi River Highway Association (MRHA).
Subsequently, while maintaining successful operation of the MRHA, he would accomplish another decade of vital work as an executive member of the Mississippi River Parkway Planning Commission (initially including the word “planning”; today still operating at both national and state levels as the Mississippi River Parkway Commission).
Joe Young accomplished all of this critical work — for MRSHA, MRHA, and MRPPC — in Bellevue. Much of it was done at his home, now the Young museum, the only remaining preserved site belonging to a founder of the Mississippi River Parkway/Great River Road.
MRSH, Bellevue, and Joe Young
Joe Young initially became involved when, in 1920, a promotion for a “Mississippi River Scenic Highway” was being proposed and promoted by Truman Pierson, an Illinois native then working in marketing in Minnesota. Pierson’s idea mirrored similar highways promoted by the National Highway Association. The AHA rose with the dawn of the affordable automobile and development of road construction companies owned by some of America’s wealthiest industrialists. The highway movement further accelerated in post-WWI prosperity, technological advancement, advent of motor tourism, and growing national and state movements petitioning for better farm-to-market and inter-city roads.
The scenic highway idea was proposed as an international highway from Port Arthur, Canada, to Port Arthur, Texas, following the early Highway 61 and employing funding and promotional efforts by communities along the way. The idea was greeted in Bellevue, in summer 1920, with protests that its Iowa route left many towns along the river entirely untouched, Highway 61 being inland in parts of Iowa and specifically Jackson County. At a January 21, 1921, meeting in Bellevue, with Pierson attending, the route was moved to the river and Joe Young became formally involved in the scenic highway effort.
By September 8, 1921, Joe had been named International Vice President for the MRSH Association. Aside from Pierson’s position, Joe’s appears on MRSH stationery as the only multi-state office among various committees of “officers” formed in individual states along the river. It was perhaps an indication of Pierson’s recognition of his own lack of organizational experience and Young’s previous successes.
Origin and Omens
The Davenport Democrat front-page article of Nov. 5, 1922 is the first known account of the formal launch of the proposed Mississippi River Scenic Highway. In it, Truman Pierson is the central focus. His flamboyant behavior and expectations on the tour suggest that he was more of a promoter than a leader of the new movement.
According to history professor Beverly Soloway of Lakehead University, Thunder Bay, Canada (in part the former Port Arthur), who is researching Pierson: “…. communities along the proposed route welcomed the pathfinders [a popular term for highway scouting expeditions, including Pierson’s], treating them like celebrities…. For a man like Truman Pierson, who so wanted to be someone, this was his true reward.… And what happened to the route? Well, it faded into history, though as late as 1965, in the Minneapolis Polk City Directory … Pierson was still listed as ‘Manager of the Mississippi River Scenic Highway.’ ”
Yet, as is now known. the story did not end with the fading of Pierson’s organization. It was renamed, reorganized, and continued in Bellevue by Joe Young. At the time, Joe also was leading efforts to secure Bellevue State Park as well as a U.S. Fisheries project for the town, both of which exist today, the original fisheries exhibit building a relic.
Birth of the MRHA in Bellevue
By historical evidence, from 1926 to 1928, Joe Young formally launched his own organization, the Mississippi River Highway Association, as Pierson’s faded. The transition appears amiable, a trait marking Young’s professional and personal relationships. But no evidence of continued contact between Young and Pierson remains.
Evidence of the initial impact of the scenic highway effort in various communities up and down the river is seen in frequent insertion of the word “scenic” into references to Joe Young’s organization, the Mississippi River Highway Association, from which it had been omitted. But Joe Young never seemed to mind periodic appearance of the ghost of Pierson’s and his own first efforts.
Achievement of the road was Joe’s goal. As is evident through correspondence and stories about him, his respectfulness toward others and ability to inspire and achieve action by his own consistent efforts served him well. Joe’s MRHA organization would keep the Mississippi River Highway cause alive during the Great Depression, as he and his officers worked to have the Iowa section graveled and eventually paved, beginning locally in Jackson and adjoining counties.
Then, In 1938, somewhat reluctantly at first, Joe became involved — then invaluable — as a key officer of the final organization through which official creation of the river road ultimately was achieved: the Mississippi River Parkway Planning Commission. The MRPPC was a state-federal collaboration initiated under F. D. R. and the National Park Service. For this, in 1952, Joe was made the first and only life-time honorary commission member.
The decades to achievement of the river road were arduous. Joe Young lived to see first construction and first alterations of initial plans. He also lived to know early accolades of his work, including a 1938 Allamakee, Iowa, newspaper editorial calling him “the guiding light” of the river road movement as well as a tribute to Joe cited in a 1945 U.S. congressional hearing transcript by A. P. Greensfelder, the first MRPPC “pilot” (Joe, the first Iowa division chairman). Greensfelder also came to address Joe in correspondence as “Mr. Pioneer.” For all of this and more, Joe seemed pleased but never eager to seek primary attention for what he considered group effort.
Lost Story Discovered
Yet the story of the work of Joe and his contemporaries was lost to history until now. He, Pierson, and Greensfelder died without knowing the final success of their efforts; no mention of their work for the river road appears in their obituaries. (Greensfelder, 75, died in Missouri in 1955; Joe, almost 88, in Bellevue in 1959; Pierson, 81, in Illinois in 1969.)
World events of the mid-1960s abruptly split the 20th century, launching a radically modern era, continuing today, in which the past generally languished, even disappeared. History of the current Great River Road generally begins in 1938, with few or no details of what preceded federal involvement. But now the entire story of the Mississippi River Parkway/Great River Road is known through the legacy of history in Bellevue, gifted by Joe and Grace Young.
Major History for Bellevue
Bellevue is a community rich in stories that mirror America's emergence from its roots in the 19th and 20th centuries. Now among them is history of national importance: the story of Bellevue’s Joe Young as pivotal to the founding and creation of America’s national river road. This incredible story, begun a century ago, is rich in potential national, state, and local benefits today.
Efforts toward state and national recognition of this discovery have begun. The process is complex, methodical, lengthy, and sometimes expensive. But documented facts, research, and goals are in place and progressing. Future details will be published by Friends for Bellevue Heritage as the story unfolds.
