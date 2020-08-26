Two Jackson County families and others from Cedar and Dubuque counties received longevity honors during a special ceremony held last week.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President Craig Hill honored the families with Century and Heritage Farm awards.
To achieve Century or Heritage farm status, generations of a family must maintain ownership of the land for 100 years or 150 years, respectively.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Century and Heritage Farm awards ceremony was not held at the Iowa State Fair as in past years.
A small, regional ceremony was held at the Jackson County Farm Bureau building in Maquoketa Aug. 18 to recognize the families who received this honor.
John and Mary Kay Egan of Niemann Egan Heritage, LLC, received a Heritage Farm designation for their property at 28751 325th Ave., Bellevue.
“Farm families have endured many challenges over the past century and the current pandemic is yet another challenge these families must overcome,” Naig said Aug. 18, only hours after meeting with President Donald Trump in Cedar Rapids to talk about agricultural damage following the Aug. 10 derecho. “Celebrating with the Century and Heritage Farm families is one thing I look forward to every year. Iowa agriculture is rooted in strength and we continue to draw on that strength by recognizing a few families who received this honor.”
“Agriculture and our farm families have long been critical to the vitality of rural communities across the state and the backbone of Iowa’s economy,” said Craig Hill, Iowa Farm Bureau President. “It’s a tremendous honor to co-sponsor the Century and Heritage Farm program recognizing the multi-generational farm families that have persevered countless challenges over 100 or 150 years and kept their farms in the family.”
Also recognized during the ceremony were Dallas and JoAnn Rekemeyer from Cedar County, Century Farm; Roger E. Quade and Patricia R. Quade from Dubuque County, Century Farm; Patrick J. Walsh and Carol A. Walsh from Dubuque County, Century Farm; and David Puls from Dubuque County, Heritage Farm.
Some 238 families received the Century Farm award and 103 families received the Heritage Farm award in 2020. Families who received the award in 2020 could choose to participate in a small regional event such as the ceremony held in Jackson County or the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
The full list of Century and Heritage Farm awardees is available at iowaagriculture.gov/century-and-heritage-farm-program.
The Century Farm program began in 1976. A total of 20,304 Iowa farms earned that designation.
The Heritage Farm program began in 2006. So far, 1,464 Iowa farms earned that designation.
The Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship serves the rural and urban Iowa residents. Through its 12 diverse bureaus, IDALS ensures animal health, food safety and consumer protection. It also promotes conservation efforts to preserve land for the next generation. Learn more at iowaagriculture.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.