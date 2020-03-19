Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IOWA... ILLINOIS... MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE AFFECTING DUBUQUE...JACKSON AND JO DAVIESS COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT CAMANCHE AFFECTING CLINTON...SCOTT...ROCK ISLAND AND WHITESIDE COUNTIES WAPSIPINICON RIVER NEAR DE WITT 4S AFFECTING CLINTON AND SCOTT COUNTIES CEDAR RIVER NEAR CONESVILLE AFFECTING CEDAR...LOUISA AND MUSCATINE COUNTIES ROCK RIVER NEAR JOSLIN AFFECTING HENRY...ROCK ISLAND AND WHITESIDE COUNTIES ROCK RIVER AT MOLINE AFFECTING HENRY AND ROCK ISLAND COUNTIES THIS FLOOD WATCH IS BASED ON OBSERVED AND PREDICTED RAINFALL OVER THE NEXT 48 HOURS AND LIMITED CONFIDENCE ASSOCIATED WITH ROUTED FLOWS FROM UPSTREAM. AS THE FORECAST BECOMES MORE CERTAIN, THIS WATCH WILL EITHER BE UPGRADED TO A WARNING OR CANCELLED. THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 2:30 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE WEDNESDAY MORNING...AND CONTINUE RISING TO 17.5 FEET THURSDAY MORNING. * THIS FORECAST IS BASED ON ROUTED FLOW FROM UPSTREAM IN COMBINATION WITH FORECAST RAINFALL. CONSEQUENTLY THERE IS LIMITED CONFIDENCE IN THE RIVER REACHING FLOOD STAGE. &&