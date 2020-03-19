As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidance, the Bellevue Herald-Leader office will be open, but not open to the public as of Thursday, March 19.
We have closed the lobby, therefore those who want to pick up newspapers can do so outside the front door, where we have set up a temporary pick-up box. Those with payments are asked to drop them in the mail slot on the left hand side of the front door.
As always, subscriptions, payments and communications can all be completed online at bellevueheraldleader.com.
Should you need to contact a Herald-Leader employee you can still reach us by calling 563-872-4159 or via email at bhleader@bellevueheraldleader.com
Thank you for your patience as we continue to work through this unique and challenging time.
