A group of Bellevue volunteers, led by Paulette Wagner, Lori Roling and Angie Burken, are helping to assist the entire community during these strange times of isolation and distancing - and at the same time they are also managing to spread badly-needed cheer and goodwill.
As the Covid 19 virus precautions continue this month, members of an organization called the ‘Bellevue Helping Hands’ are delivering groceries, medications, offering rides and watching children for working parents while school is out.
The group is also delivering face-masks to Bellevue EMS, the Bellevue Fire Department and to Mill Valley Care Center. The masks are being sewn by several members of the Bellevue Quilts of Valor group, which has temporarily adjusted its main mission to help the cause; and have beefed up its sewing group thanks to the new organization.
“Through Bellevue Helping Hands we have over 60 people who are cutting or sewing material, making binding ties, organizing the supply of material and mask kits to be sewed, ironing and washing material, delivering supplies and hunting down materials needed,” said Paulette Wagner. “Over 25 community members have purchased fabric, thread, elastic and ribbon to make the masks. One donor drove around the neighboring cities searching for fabric needed to support the request for a mask cover for medical professionals on the front lines.”
As of last week, 365 masks had been made and donated, and there are more than 500 more masks that have been cut and are ready to be sewed.
In addition, the group is working with Karen Osar at the Bellevue Senior Center to deliver meals on wheels to seniors as the center has been closed to the general public.
They are also helping Bender’s Foods deliver groceries to those encouraged to stay home – those at risk due to illness, elderly and those returning from vacation or winter homes, as well as filling the community cupboards around town.
“We have become a community of sharing and caring. No longer does what religion you practice or school you support or side of town you live on matter. We are trying to put unity in the community,” said Wagner. “There are so many activities going on in our town to support each other, and I really encourage everyone to log onto Facebook and join our page called Bellevue Helping Hands to see more.”
Those in need of food, assistance or more information are asked to call 563-513-1620 or 563-590-4348.
