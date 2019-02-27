Bellevue’s River Ridge Brewing won best brewery during the eighth annual Dubuque On Ice Brewfest Feb. 16.
The event featured local and regional brewery, distillery, winery, coffee, cheese and sausage exhibitors. More than 2,000 people crowded the Mystique Community Ice Center to sample fares from more than 50 vendors from throughout the Midwest. A variety of craft beer, craft liquor, local coffee, and specialty cheese, sausage and chocolate were exhibited.
Attendees voted for the best brewery via an online poll.
“We are truly appreciative to everyone who voted for our little brewery,” said Kelly Hueneke, a co-owner of River Ridge Brewing. “It means a lot to us to receive this recognition, because all of the breweries represented here are incredible as well. Hopefully this gives all those who haven’t been, a reason to visit our brewery in Bellevue on the Mississippi River.”
