Hanna Krainik is an accomplished artist and cinematographer from Ukraine.
She, along with her husband, and her son were forced to flee their home in February 2022 as a result of the war and invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
The family is currently taking refuge, with the Purcell family in DeWitt through the organization called ‘Uniting for Ukraine.’
As they work to establish a new life in Iowa, Hanna’s wish is to celebrate the culture of Ukraine, and through her artwork, raise awareness around the tragedies facing her home country.
In light of this, the local public is invited to join the Rebecca Circle from Bellevue’s St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Bellevue Arts Council for a special art exhibition and reception for Hanna where she will display a series of original paintings on canvas, along with prints and photographs available for purchase for those who wish to support the cause or simply offer support.
The event will be held Sunday, May 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Bellevue Arts Council’s Great River Gallery located in the lower level of the Button Factory at 309 South Riverview, Bellevue.
