One individual and three groups from Bellevue were among 30 selected to receive the Governor’s Volunteer Awards in Iowa.
This year’s awards were presented during a virtual ceremony. The recognition program is now in its 37th year.
Local individual and group recipients included Lori Lensch of Bellevue for her leadership in the new Friends of State Park group that refurbished the 1985 Butterfly Garden. Lensch was nominated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The Bellevue Rotary Club, Marquette Catholic Schools and the Knights of Columbus Council 1354 of Bellevue also received awards for their longtime participation in the Adopt-A-Highway program. The local groups were nominated by the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.