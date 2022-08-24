Lorna Olson

Showing her creations at last year’s Fishtival is Lorna Olson from LaMotte, a loyal patron of the Fishtival, who will be exhibiting her ceramics again this year. Olson, along with many other local artists, will be at Fishtival 2022 in Bellevue on Saturday, Sept. 10.

On Saturday, September 10, members of the Bellevue Arts Council will be hosting their annual “Fishtival” celebration along  Riverview Riverwalk.

Original art from local artists and artisans will be available to peruse and purchase from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The art works include paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, woodworking and photography.   The Great River Gallery will also be open and offering family-friendly art projects.  Included in this years Fishtival, will be a street chalk artist, face painting, music and a visit from Bellevue mermaid.