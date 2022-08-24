On Saturday, September 10, members of the Bellevue Arts Council will be hosting their annual “Fishtival” celebration along Riverview Riverwalk.
Original art from local artists and artisans will be available to peruse and purchase from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The art works include paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, woodworking and photography. The Great River Gallery will also be open and offering family-friendly art projects. Included in this years Fishtival, will be a street chalk artist, face painting, music and a visit from Bellevue mermaid.
