Bellevue Fire and Rescue

During the 2022 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Fill the Boot campaign, the dedicated members of the Bellevue Fire Department continued a 68-year tradition of raising funds to support MDA’s mission to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

Over Labor Day Weekend, Bellevue Fire Fighters Filled the Boot for MDA. Thanks to the generosity of the Bellevue community, fire fighters were able to raise over $1,160 for MDA.