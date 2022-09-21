During the 2022 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Fill the Boot campaign, the dedicated members of the Bellevue Fire Department continued a 68-year tradition of raising funds to support MDA’s mission to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.
Over Labor Day Weekend, Bellevue Fire Fighters Filled the Boot for MDA. Thanks to the generosity of the Bellevue community, fire fighters were able to raise over $1,160 for MDA.
“The fire fighters from Bellevue Fire have once again gone above and beyond for MDA’s families during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign,” said Account Director, Jill Harper. “We are so grateful for their dedication and for the generosity of those in the Bellevue community who have helped to raise critical funds for research and care.
Funds raised through Bellevue’s Fill the Boot events go towards groundbreaking research, life-enhancing educational programs, a resource center, and support for multi-disciplinary medical teams at the MDA Care Center at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. They also help send local kids to a transformative experience at MDA Summer Camp - all at no cost to families.
Individuals and local businesses can still support the fire fighters by donating online at:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.