Bellevue FFA will host Donkey Basketball games on Friday, Feb. 25 at the Bellevue High School gymnasium.
Advanced tickets are $7 and will be sold through Feb. 23 and are available at the Bellevue High School Office, Bellevue State Bank, and Fidelity Bank. Tickets are also available at the door for $10 the night of the event. Preschool and under are free.
There will be three games with players riding live donkeys, the first will be Community 1 vs. Community 2; Students vs. Teachers; and the Championship Game. Bellvue FFA members will also draw the winner of their meat raffle fundraiser at the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.