Bellevue FFA will host Donkey Basketball games on Friday, Feb. 25 at the Bellevue High School gymnasium.

Advanced tickets are $7 and will be sold through Feb. 23 and are available at the Bellevue High School Office, Bellevue State Bank, and Fidelity Bank. Tickets are also available at the door for $10 the night of the event. Preschool and under are free.

There will be three games with players riding live donkeys, the first will be Community 1 vs. Community 2; Students vs. Teachers; and  the Championship Game. Bellvue FFA members will also draw the winner of their meat raffle fundraiser at the game.