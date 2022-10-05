The Bellevue Chapter of the the Future Farmers of America (FFA) has built a Corn Maze near Bellevue High School by the entrance to the C.C. Hammann Football stadium. The maze will be open to the public from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 8, Oct. 15 and Oct. 18; and on Oct. 22, it will turn into a ‘Haunted Corn Maze’ in celebration of Halloween.
Admission to the FFA Corn Maze is $5 per person. Please contact FFA advisor Blair Gerlach at blairgerlach@bellevuek12.ia.us with any questions.
