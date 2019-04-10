The Bellevue Chapter of the FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) will be well represented at this summer’s National Leadership conference in San Antonio, Texas, as 12 students advanced from the recent State FBLA Conference held last weekend to the national level.
Steve and Melissa Roeder, along with John and Tanya Roeder were also named FBLA Business Persons of the Year for their sponsorship and advocacy of the local chapter.
“There were nearly 900 students from all over Iowa competing at this conference, so it is great to see Bellevue students succeed especially since they work very hard all year at preparing for their events,” said FBLA Advisor Tracy Weber, who noted that various fundraisers will be upcoming, as the group will have to raise funds for the students to attend the national conference in Baltimore, which will be held June 24 through 27.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc., a premier student business organization, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with a quarter million members and advisers in over 6,500 active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide.
Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C.
Bellevue has had a long tradition of placing high in the state competition, but this year’s count of 12 qualifying for the national contest is a major milestone.
While FBLA has been around since 1937, Bellevue’s chapter began in 2006 under Weber, who was also named State FBLA Advisor of the Year at the recent State Convention.
“This is a great honor for Mrs. Weber. “She does an awesome job with our chapter and we thank her for all she has done.” Said Bellevue High School Principal Jeff Recker.
“The FBLA students are truly showing their skills to a broad audience through their utilization of authentic and real-life experiences. The students and Mrs. Weber spend a significant amount of time not only preparing for the FBLA competition, but more importantly for their futures after high school through a variety of experiences that can be transferred into the world of work and college,” said Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer. “The Bellevue Schools are fortunate to have an instructor in this area who exemplifies hard work, dedication, and a growth mindset always focused on improvement with high standards and high expectations.”
Those who competed at state and those who have qualified for 2019 nationals include the following.
1st Place Future Business Leader: Kyle Guenther (NATIONAL QUALIFIER)
5th Place Business Plan: Claire Dunne, Alyssa Manders, Gabriella Williamson
5th Place Computer Applications: Nathan Rentz
6th Place Computer Problem Solving: Andrew Swartz
5th Place Cyber Security: Jack Sieverding
1st Place Database Design: Kaylynn Sieverding
2nd Place Database Design: Lauren Dema
6th Place Digital Video Production: Skyler Michels, Alexia Renner, Kylie Pickett
2nd Place Digital Video Perditio Production: Brianna Busch, Breann Harpole, Allison Wright (NATIONAL QUALIFIERS)
1st Place E-business: Zach Roeder (NATIONAL QUALIFIER)
2nd Place Electronic Career Portfolio: Anna Dunne (NATIONAL QUALIFIER)
6th Place Help Desk: Jack Sieverding
4th Place Introduction to Information Technology: Ryan Dunn (potential national qualifier)
5th Place Management Decision Making: Ben Parker, Conrad Ernst
2nd Place Marketing: Anna Dunne, Sam Dunne, Claire Dunne (NATIONAL QUALIFIERS)
2nd Place Public Service Announcement: Brianna Busch, Toby Giesemann, Tara Linden (NATIONAL QUALIFIERS)
5th Place Spreadsheet Applications: Kylee Haxmeier
6th Place Local Chapter Business Report: Makinlee Roeder, Toby Giesemann, Anna Dunne
5th Place Iowa FBLA Who's Who: Toby Giesemamn
2nd Place Business Knowledge & Current Events: Kyle Guenther
6th Place Business Knowledge & Current Events: Anna Dunne
3rd Place Sales: Andrew Penniston
6th Place Spelling Relay: Ryan Dunn, Allison Wright, Brady Greibel
2nd Place Technology Practical Application: Ben Parker
6th Place Technology Practical Application: Andrew Swartz
2nd Place Local Chapter Exhibit: Kyle Guenther
