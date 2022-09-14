The following students were recently elected as 2022-2023 officers for the Bellevue High School Chapter of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America)
President: Alexandria Caughron is a junior this year. This year will be her third as an FBLA member and her second year as a local officer since she was the vice president last year. She is involved in speech, Girl Scouts, Choir, and the President of Interact. She joined FBLA because “it just seemed like the thing everyone did. There were all pros and no cons. Why not join and open so many doors for yourself for $15? The flexibility of commitment is something I value as someone who is already involved in multiple other organizations. Her goal for this year is “to increase our community service opportunities and membership. Since COVID, fewer students have recognized the value of FBLA. I want to change that.”
Vice President: Adessa Leibfried is a senior this year. This year will be her fourth as an FBLA member and her third as a local officer since she was our chapter president last year and the parliamentarian her sophomore year. She is involved in FFA, Student Council, Water Ski, XC, Volleyball, Basketball, Dance, Soccer, and Track. Her reason for joining BHS FBLA is “It was something new I wanted to try and I stayed because I’ve really enjoyed it.” Her goal for our chapter for this year is “To improve enrollment and get more members involved.”
Secretary: Kylie Arlen is a junior this year. This year is her second year in BHS FBLA. “Outside of FBLA, I am a manager for MS/HS Volleyball and HS Boys Basketball, National Honors Society, and National Society of High School Scholars, Silver Cord, and Yearbook.” “With joining FBLA, I found a lot of opportunities that give you learning experiences in leadership, community, education, service, and other roles.” “This year, my goal for FBLA is to get out of my comfort zone and have fun.”
Treasurer: Alivia Wagner is a senior this year. This is her fourth year as a member. She is involved in Bellevue Big. “What made me join FBLA was that I would be able to get my silver cord done and out of the way. I also like being a member because we get to go on fun adventures.” “My goal for this year would be trying to get as many silver cords I can for our chapter.”
Parliamentarian: Presly Kettmann is a sophomore this year. This is her second year as a member. She is involved in student council, golf, and archery. “I joined FBLA because I would love to have a career in business and I love how many connections I’m making by being in this great program.” Her goal for BHS FBLA this year is to have more members and spread the word about FBLA.
Reporter: Payton Bellings is a senior this year. This is her fourth year as a member and the second time she has held an officer position since she was the chapter reporter her sophomore year. Her other activities include vice president of Bellevue FCCLA, bowling, cheer, and archery. “I joined FBLA to get more involved at school and I have stayed because I have learned a lot and have made a lot of connections.” “My goal is to attend an in-person state and nationals for the first time.”
Future Business Leaders of America is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.fbla.org
