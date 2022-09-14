Bellevue FBLA officers

The following students were recently elected as 2022-2023 officers for the Bellevue High School Chapter of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America)

President: Alexandria Caughron is a junior this year. This year will be her third as an FBLA member and her second year as a local officer since she was the vice president last year. She is involved in speech, Girl Scouts, Choir, and the President of Interact. She joined FBLA because “it just seemed like the thing everyone did. There were all pros and no cons. Why not join and open so many doors for yourself for $15? The flexibility of commitment is something I value as someone who is already involved in multiple other organizations. Her goal for this year is “to increase our community service opportunities and membership. Since COVID, fewer students have recognized the value of FBLA. I want to change that.”