FBLA

Bellevue FBLA members (from left) Gabe Manders, Tate Giesemann, Presly Kettmann, Anthony Sprank, Alexandria Caughron recently qualified for the National FBLA competition to be held in Atlanta, Georgia this summer.

The Bellevue Chapter of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) recently competed at the state competition in Coralville and came back with five students qualifying for the National FBLA Convention in Atlanta, Georgia   June 25 to 30.

Those who qualified included Presly Kettmann and Anthony Sprank: 1st place American Enterprise Project and 2nd place Introduction to Business Presentation; Tate Giesemann: 3rd place Political Science; Alexandria Caughron: 3rd place Electronic Career Portfolio; and Gabe Manders: 3rd place Spreadsheet Applications.