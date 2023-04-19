The Bellevue Chapter of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) recently competed at the state competition in Coralville and came back with five students qualifying for the National FBLA Convention in Atlanta, Georgia June 25 to 30.
Those who qualified included Presly Kettmann and Anthony Sprank: 1st place American Enterprise Project and 2nd place Introduction to Business Presentation; Tate Giesemann: 3rd place Political Science; Alexandria Caughron: 3rd place Electronic Career Portfolio; and Gabe Manders: 3rd place Spreadsheet Applications.
The Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is the oldest and largest national organization for students preparing for careers in business. FBLA prepares students for "real world" professional experiences. Members gain a competitive edge for college and career success. Over a quarter of a million students participate in the organization, which has been in existence since the 1930s.
As well as competing, the local Bellevue FBLA chapter conducts fundraising, service, and social activities, including selling Scentsy to raise money for the March of Dimes, decorating Mill Valley for the holidays, raking leaves with FFA and Student Council, distributing Meals on Wheels for the Bellevue Senior Center, and offering babysitting services at the elementary school during parent-teacher conferences.
