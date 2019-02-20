The Bellevue Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) raised $1,000 for the March of Dimes through the National FBLA initiative called Nonstop November. Anna Dunne, Bellevue FBLA's historian, led her committee to do various fundraising during the month of November for the March of Dimes. FBLA members sold Scentsy and Pampered Chef and hosted a Purple Out at one of the first home basketball games of the season. During the Purple Out, FBLA members hosted a 50/50 raffle and half court shot competition. Through all these activities in November $1,000 was raised.
