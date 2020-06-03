Members of the Bellevue High School Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recently competed in the first ever Iowa FBLA Virtual State Leadership Conference.
Winners were announced during a live awards ceremony via Iowa FBLA YouTube on Saturday, May 9, with several Bellevue students taking home honors, and several qualifying for the 2020 Virtual FBLA National Leadership Experience which will take place June 30 to July 1.
Students who participated included Tyquan Strowder, Accounting I and Spreadsheet Applications; Lindsey Banowetz, Advertising; Kylee Haxmeier, Business Communication and Personal Finance; Ryan Dunn, Computer Problem Solving and Introduction to Business Communication; Madison Hachmann, Database Design and Applications; Brianna Busch, Digital Video Production, Healthcare Administration and Who's Who in Iowa FBLA; Brin Daugherty, Digital Video Production and Personal Finance; Taylor Deppe, Digital Video Production; William Steinbeck, Introduction to Information Technology and Spreadsheet Applications; Allison Wright, Job Interview and Local Chapter Annual Business Report; Kaylynn Sieverding, Journalism and Political Science; Lauren Dema, Journalism; Madison Weber, Organizational Leadership and Personal Finance; Delaney Dunne, Word Processing; and Saylor Kilburg, Word Processing.
Bellevue Chapter Awards included the categories of Event Sponsorship, 1st Place; Largest Chapter Professional Division Membership, 1st Place; the Iowa Merit Award; March of Dimes, 1st Place (Bellevue gets to keep the traveling trophy); and Randy and Jeanne Weber were named ‘Business People of the Year’ by Bellevue FBLA members.
National Qualifiers from Bellevue included Lindsey Banowetz, Advertising, 4th Place; Ryan Dunn, Computer Problem Solving, 3rd Place and Introduction to Business Communication, 4th Place; Madison Hachmann, Database Design and Applications, 2nd Place; Digital Video Production, Brianna Busch, Brin Daugherty and Taylor Deppe, 4th Place; Brianna Busch, Healthcare Administration, 3rd Place; William Steinbeck, Introduction to Information Technology, 4th Place and Spreadsheet Applications, 4th Place; Allison Wright, Job Interview, 2nd Place and Local Chapter Annual Business Report, 1st Place; and Lauren Dema, Journalism, 2nd Place.
Bellevue FBLA members who will be competing in the 2020 Virtual FBLA National Leadership Experience include Ryan Dunn, Computer Problem Solving; Madison Hachmann, Database Design and Applications; Lauren Dema, Journalism; William Steinbeck, Spreadsheet Applications; Allison Wright, Job Interview and Local Chapter Annual Business Report; and Tyquan Strowder, Spreadsheet Applications.
The 2020 Virtual FBLA National Leadership Experience will take place from June 30 to July 1. There will be an opening ceremony, leadership workshops, and a closing ceremony. Results from the competitions will be posted around July 12. Students will take their tests online.
“I am very proud of all the students who competed in the 2020 SLC Virtual Conference for taking the virtual challenge Bellevue High School was represented well,” said Tracy Weber, Bellevue FBLA Advisor.
As well as the state competition, the local chapter also elected 2020-2021 Bellevue FBLA officers. They include President, Allison Wright; Vice President, Taylor Deppe; Secretary, Haily Olszewski; Treasurer, Dawson Weber; Parliamentarian/Report, Adessa Leibfried and Payton Bellings; and Historian, Claire Dunne.
