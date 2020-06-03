The Bellevue Farmers’ Market is open each Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. at the Brown Gazebo on Front Street.. Available are vegetables and fruits, produce, eggs, baked goods, jams and jellies, produce honey, maple syrup, grow flowers and arts and crafts for sale.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 82%
- Feels Like: 69°
- Heat Index: 69°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 69°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:26:25 AM
- Sunset: 08:33:55 PM
- Dew Point: 64°
- Visibility: 0.35 mi
Today
Locally heavy thunderstorms ending this morning, then becoming sunny by the afternoon. High 87F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds light and variable.
Weather Alert
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...JONES AND NORTHWESTERN CLINTON COUNTIES UNTIL 415 AM CDT... AT 344 AM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR CENTER JUNCTION, OR 9 MILES NORTHEAST OF ANAMOSA, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL IS POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ANAMOSA, MONTICELLO, CASCADE, WYOMING, ONSLOW, MONMOUTH, CENTER JUNCTION, NASHVILLE, LANGWORTHY, CANTON, FULTON, BALDWIN, EMELINE, OTTER CREEK, SOUTH GARY OWEN, GARRY OWEN, MAQUOKETA CAVES STATE PARK, BUCKHORN, IRONHILLS AND ELWOOD. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. MINOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS, CREEKS, STREAMS AND URBAN AREAS IS POSSIBLE. IF YOU ENCOUNTER WATER OVER A ROADWAY, DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH IT. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 68% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
