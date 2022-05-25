The Bellevue Farmer’s Market will open for the season Thursday, June 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. on south Riverview.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 63°
- Heat Index: 64°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 63°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:31:37 AM
- Sunset: 08:26:14 PM
- Dew Point: 64°
- Visibility: 4 mi
Today
Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High around 70F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.5 mi
Wind: S @ 10 mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Wind: S @ 10 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.8 mi
