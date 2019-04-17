Attendees of this year's Bellevue "Exposed" were able to browse and buy at a variety of booths that highlighted everything from jewelry and handmade soaps to baked goods and clothing. The event was sponsored by the Bellevue Herald-Leader and held at Bellevue High School.
Bellevue Exposed 2019
Annual spring showcase of home-based and craft businesses well-attended
Bellevue, IA
