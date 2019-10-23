The Bellevue Community School District just reported its annual certified enrollment to the state for the 2019-20 school year, and the trend continues to be going in a positive direction.
Not only is the district up 59 students this year, enrollment at Bellevue has increased over 10 percent over the past five years.
“This is outstanding for our entire school district and the community. I believe it shows that Bellevue is a welcoming community where people want to be in our area, and that our school is providing a high-quality education for our students,” said Superintendent Tom Meyer. “
As well as some new families moving to the district, Meyer said open-enrollment students helped the local school district grow in recent years.
Of course, an increase in students means an increase in state dollars for the Bellevue School District, approximately $5,000 per student. If the positive enrollment trend continues, it could also mean less tax burden on local citizens.
“The increased enrollment also allows for more school district funding for the services and opportunities to further enrich the learning for students. Funding is vital for public schools where we teach all students at all grade levels and ability levels. The funding allows us to continue to strengthen strong programs, along with amplify other programs with additional resources and options for students,” said Meyer.
Increases in enrollment since from the 2014-2015 to the 2019-2020 school year indicate the following:
• Elementary (K-5) = 250 to 289 (15.6% increase)
• MS/HS = 374 to 384 (2.6% increase)
• Preschool (3 & 4-year old) = 71 to 92 (29.6% increase)
• All Areas (PK-12) = 695 to 765 (10.1% increase)
Meyer said the district has 765 students being provided services in the Bellevue district this year, in comparison to 695 five years ago.
