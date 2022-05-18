Bellevue EMS (Emergency Medical Services) will host a public Open House to mark 50 years of service, as the organization was established in 1972.
The Open House will take place at the ambulance building on 12th Street on Saturday, May 21 beginning at noon. The afternoon will consist of food, demonstrations of equipment and a tour of the facilities and ambulance units. More details, as well as a history of Bellevue EMS will be published in the weeks to come.
