Bellevue Emergency Medical Services (EMS) representatives met with the Bellevue Utility Board last week to open talks on the possibility of utility employees volunteering to go out on calls and help respond to emergency calls during the daytime hours.
EMS is in need of more daytime responders as two longtime responders, Max Reed and Rob Roben have retired from the force.
While no decisions were made thus far, it was decided that a committee of department heads from both the utility and street employee pool would meet to discuss options, including allowing city employees to drive for EMS during the day, while still getting paid their hourly wage from the city; and allowing city employees to obtain EMT certification with an increase in hourly wage for an incentive.
Discussion will also be held on a third option – hiring a full time paramedic to work the daytime shift on weekdays, which would cost anywhere from $60,000 to $80,000.
In other business at the meeting last Wednesday, the Utility Board accepted the resignation of Steve (Ink) Engelman, effective Dec. 31. Engelman has worked for Bellevue Municipal Utilities for 36 years.
