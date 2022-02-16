As part of funds for the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF), Bellevue Emergency Medical Services has been able to acquire over $12,000 in new life saving equipment that is vital when responding to cardiac arrest calls.
In fact, Bellevue EMS is the first ambulance service in the state of Iowa to implement the ‘EleGARD patient positioning device.’
When used in conjunction with evidence-based tools and methodology already utilized in the service, emergency responders can increase the chance of cardiac arrest survival in both shockable and non-shockable rhythms.
“More importantly, this approach offers a better chance of survival to discharge and improved neurological outcomes,” explained Bellevue EMT Derek Ploeger.
Bellevue's cardiac arrest response focuses on quality compressions with minimal interruptions, early defibrillation in shockable rhythms with a properly perfused heart, regulation of intrathoracic pressure using an ITD, and coordinated elevation of the head.
“When used together in the proper sequence, we can improve perfusion to the brain and heart.
We are very fortunate to belong to a city that supports our goal of providing the best possible care for the community,” said Ploeger.
The EleGARD System is an FDA-cleared patient positioning device and cardiopulmonary board that can elevate a patient’s head and thorax during airway management; manual CPR, manual CPR adjuncts, CPR with the LUCAS Chest Compression System, which Bellevue EMS has also acquired in recent years.
The Elevated CPR method is the first major CPR breakthrough in decades and may potentially offer a significant opportunity to improve the chances for neurologically-intact survival of cardiac arrest when implemented with the proper bundle of devices.
The device helps to double blood flow to and through the brain and other vital organs compared to today’s best-of-class CPR techniques and devices.
It also significantly increases cerebral perfusion pressure to greater than 80% of normal and coronary perfusion pressure to greater than 70% of normal when two minutes of priming in the lowered position preceded slowly raising the head and thorax to the elevated positions over a two-minute period.
“Traditional CPR hasn’t had good outcomes in a lot of cases, and techniques are changing all the time,” said Bellevue EMS President Chris Read. “This new device is the final part we need to increase survival rates during sudden cardiac arrest incidents in the future.”
Sudden cardiac arrest, the abrupt loss of heart function that occurs when the heart’s electrical system malfunctions, is a leading cause of death globally, claiming a life every 90 seconds and taking more lives annually than breast cancer and lung cancer.
In the US, 713,900 cardiac arrests occur annually.
Survival rates were only 10.8% when cardiac arrests occurs outside of the hospital, and 24% if cardiac arrest occurs in the hospital.
Few standard of care updates to improve SCA outcomes over last 50 years
When combined with the advanced post resuscitation therapies available today, as well as new equipment like Bellevue’s new EleGARD device, studies show the potential exists to increase survival from 10% today to 40% over the next 7-10 years.
Regular training for all Bellevue EMS members in the new technology has been ongoing and will continue on a regular basis. Several members of the Bellevue Fire Department are also being trained in the use of the new system.
“We thank the Bellevue City Council, Mayor, City Hall, and everyone who has supported us over the years for helping our community and EMS service acquire this equipment,” concluded Ploeger. “Our members are truly feeling blessed that now we may actually have a chance making a difference on someone’s worse day when it comes to cardiac arrest.”
As as deploying the two new EleGARD devices (one for each ambulance), there are also two Fluid IV Warmers that are being added to the ambulance arsenal. The devices were purchase through two $1,000 grants, one from the Community Foundation of Jackson County, and a second from Theisen’s More For Your Community Grant, as well as donations from community members.
