According Bellevue Police Department reports received last Friday, law enforcement and Bellevue Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a call to the Off Shore Resort north of Bellevue on Monday, July 11 just after 5 p.m. after a seven year old girl was found ‘unresponsive by the playground of the pool.’
After EMS personnel performed CPR on the youth, she was taken to Medical Center in Dubuque and later taken to the children’s hospital in Iowa City. The call on the Bellevue Police Department Call for Service Log listed the call as a possible ‘drowning accident.’ No more details have been released thus far.
