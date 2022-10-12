Ben Steinbeck, a senior at Bellevue High School and the son of John and Kristi Steinbeck, recently collaborated with Denny Walgamuth, Mark Guenther and Mark Mueller to work on the City Pool at Cole Park as part of his Eagle Scout project for the Bellevue Boy Scouts.
After receiving approval from the Bellevue City Council, Steinbeck, along with his fellow scouts, first power washed the inside of the pool to get all the lose paint chips off, then conducted an acid wash in preparation for the inside of the pool to be painted, which was completed with Olympic Paralon 2 paint last week.
