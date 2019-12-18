At this point it’s still just a vision, but the 50 acres of land acquired by the City of Bellevue last year for future expansion of residential property was the topic of a presentation last week by a group of University of Iowa engineering students.
During a joint work session between the Bellevue City Council and the Bellevue Utility Board, along with representatives from the Bellevue Board of Adjustment and the Planning and Zoning Committee, the student group presented a development plan for the property known as the Stamp Farm just southwest of the intersection of Highway 52 and Springbrook Highway.
While the final goal is still several years away, the hope is that the land could eventually become annexed as part of the city and new homes would be constructed there.
The presentation by the students, which included various development scenarios, as well as estimated costs, was a start to that goal.
The student’s final plan was to create 250 lots (or dwelling units) on 51 total acres, which included seven acres of open space, 10 acres of right of way for roads, and 34 acres of developed land.
The design included a mix of single-family lots, townhouses, independent senior living, apartments, as well as a park and open spaces.
The students also touched on water, sewer and roads, as well as maintenance and erosion control.
All total, the University of Iowa students estimated the land development costs at over $3.1 million, plus engineering, administrative and contingency fees of $1.2 million. Adding in stormwater costs of $624,000, the entire projected costs to develop the land came to about $4.9 million.
While the study and presentation were not official, it did give city leaders an idea of the costs that may be involved if they choose to proceed with the land development. In the meantime, City Clerk and City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said the city and economic development officials are pursuing several grant opportunities to help move the project forward.
Regardless, the city did purchase the land last December at a cost of $15,000 an acre one year ago, for a total of around $750,000. The purchase was made through BETA (Bellevue Economic and Tourism Association).
Several years ago, the BETA group purchased 5 acres of the Stamp property for an industrial park to recruit new business and manufacturing. The new additional acres purchased by the city could be used for a housing subdivision.
All the latest activity is for the future growth of Bellevue, as the City has virtually run out of lots to build new homes, and because of the geography, bluffs, railroad tracks and river, there are few options left on which to expand.
Bellevue’s Housing Task Force, which provided a thorough presentation about housing in Bellevue, including historical and current numbers, was the driving force behind the decision to move forward.
Members of the Housing Task Force, include Nick Heuneke, Lisa Schiffer, Allen Ernst, Dave Heiar, Nic Hockenberry, Rod Konrardy, Roger Michels, Shawn Cummings, Steve Nemmers, Steve Ruff and Tom Meyer.
“If the trend for newly built homes continues, then we could run out of lots in a couple years, and some question if all of the available lots are even buildable,” said City Clerk Abbey Skrivseth.
“While Bellevue is surrounded by great beauty with the Mississippi River and bluffs, it also limits us on where and how we can expand our city. To the north we have century farms where family is still utilizing it for farming, along with the railroad tracks, the west runs into floodplain areas, and the east is obviously the river,” she added. “Therefore, the only direction to expand the City limits at this time is to go south. Before making this decision, the Council thought long and hard and weighed the limited options that were available. The deciding factor was to provide future growth for our City for new development, primarily housing.”
Those present at the meeting included council members Lyn Medinger, Tammy Michels and Tim Roth. Also present were Bellevue Municipal Utility Board Member Barry Nudd, City Administrator/Clerk Abbey Skrivseth, Street Superintendent Nick Kilburg, Assistant City Clerk Emily Medinger, Nicole Breitbach, Shawn Cummings, David Heiar, Nicolas Hockenberry, Nick Hueneke, Justin Lehman, Tom Meyer, Jeff Mueller, Steve Nemmers, Steve Norpel, Linda Nudd, Tom Roth, Steve Ruff Jr, Lisa Schiffer, John Sieverding, Allison Simpson, Brian Steines, John Theisen and University of Iowa Students Diana Gerxhaliu, Cassie Lindow, Kalley Matzen, Faye Monodu, Christian Norena, Qichen Wang and Keya Xu.
