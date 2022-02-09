Bellevue Dance Team

BELLEVUE DANCE TEAM members include (in back from left) Lillian Kolln-Nemmers, Jari Burnett, Hailey Olszewski, Adessa Leibfried and Lauren Keil. In the middle from left are Miranda Stroud, Rilynn Riggs, Coach Ashley Olsen, Alena Campbell and Brianna Voseberg. In front from left are Izzy Mootz and Jordan Hennings.

The Bellevue Dance Team, whose members recently garnered numerous awards at the Iowa State Dance Teams and Solo Championship, will be performing for local folks at a Bellevue Dance Team Showcase at Bellevue High School on Sunday, Feb. 13 with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. and the performance beginning at 1 p.m. Free will donations will be taken at the door and baked goods and drinks will be available. All proceeds from the event will be used towards new costumes for next season. The Bellevue Dance Team competes at the Iowa State Dance Team Championships in Des Moines every year at the beginning of December. At this years event the team received a Division 1 Rating in Jazz; a Division 1 Rating and 5th place trophy in Novelty; a Division 1 Rating and 2nd place trophy in Lyrical; and in the Soloist category, Division 1 Superior Medals went to Lauren Keil, Lillian Kolln-Nemmers, Alena Campbell, Rilynn Riggs, and Adessa Leibfried, and Hailey Olszewski received a Division 2 rating for her color guard solo.