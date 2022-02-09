The Bellevue Dance Team, whose members recently garnered numerous awards at the Iowa State Dance Teams and Solo Championship, will be performing for local folks at a Bellevue Dance Team Showcase at Bellevue High School on Sunday, Feb. 13 with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. and the performance beginning at 1 p.m. Free will donations will be taken at the door and baked goods and drinks will be available. All proceeds from the event will be used towards new costumes for next season. The Bellevue Dance Team competes at the Iowa State Dance Team Championships in Des Moines every year at the beginning of December. At this years event the team received a Division 1 Rating in Jazz; a Division 1 Rating and 5th place trophy in Novelty; a Division 1 Rating and 2nd place trophy in Lyrical; and in the Soloist category, Division 1 Superior Medals went to Lauren Keil, Lillian Kolln-Nemmers, Alena Campbell, Rilynn Riggs, and Adessa Leibfried, and Hailey Olszewski received a Division 2 rating for her color guard solo.
Bellevue Dance Team Showcase slated Feb. 13
BHS gals win multiple honors at state contest
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 74%
- Feels Like: 19°
- Heat Index: 30°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: 19°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:04:32 AM
- Sunset: 05:28:08 PM
- Dew Point: 23°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Rain and snow showers in the evening changing to rain showers later on. Low 31F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 14 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 13 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 14 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 12 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 10 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 10 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 10 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 10 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 10 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 10 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- New bill would allow parents to watch kids’ classrooms
- Freddy is All Heart
- Iowa killing over fight about mayo ends in life sentence
- ‘He’s a compliment to the life you live’
- Reports of Biden’s taxpayer-funded crack pipes draw scrutiny
- Darla Jean Bormann, 81
- Fire in his veins
- Eagles soar in Bellevue
- Love Letters
- The Graphic Edge Joins New National Brand: Game One
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.