Jim and Rita Reuss of Bellevue will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on January 20, 2023.  Jim and Rita were married on January 20, 1972.  They have three children: Michael Kilburg from Iowa City, Jon (deceased), and Julie Hartford from Parker, CO.  They have 6 grandchildren: Nathaniel Kilburg from Iowa City, Mathew Reuss (deceased), Briah Reuss from DeWitt, Alexandria, Dominique and Denver Hartford from Colorado. 