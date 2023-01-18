Jim and Rita Reuss of Bellevue will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on January 20, 2023. Jim and Rita were married on January 20, 1972. They have three children: Michael Kilburg from Iowa City, Jon (deceased), and Julie Hartford from Parker, CO. They have 6 grandchildren: Nathaniel Kilburg from Iowa City, Mathew Reuss (deceased), Briah Reuss from DeWitt, Alexandria, Dominique and Denver Hartford from Colorado.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 30°
- Heat Index: 38°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 30°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:26:45 AM
- Sunset: 04:58:03 PM
- Dew Point: 32°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Tonight
Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 33F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow in the morning. High 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. The higher snow accumulations are expected north of a Dubuque to Vinton Iowa line. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph this evening. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the commute this evening and the morning commute on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: E @ 11 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 11 mph
Precip: 76% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: ENE @ 13 mph
Precip: 76% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.8 mi
Wind: ENE @ 14 mph
Precip: 83% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.2 mi
Wind: ENE @ 16 mph
Precip: 76% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 19 mph
Precip: 77% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 16 mph
Precip: 93% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 15 mph
Precip: 95% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: ENE @ 13 mph
Precip: 86% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: ENE @ 11 mph
Precip: 70% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
Precip: 54% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
Precip: 43% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Driver dies in 2-vehicle collision in Holstein
- The old Kilburg truck
- $1M grant to remove debris embedded in Naperville yards by 2021 tornado
- Reynolds reshaping Iowa state government
- Bellevue first Baby of 2023 born on News Year’s Day
- Bellevue school board calls special election for March 7
- Thomas (TC) Carstens Jr.
- Years Ago
- Winter Work at Lock and Dam 12
- VISITOR MEZZANINE STILL OPEN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.