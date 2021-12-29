Stan and Judi Daniels of Bellevue, IA celebrated 50 years of marriage on December 18, 2021. Judi Meyer of Dubuque, IA and Stan Daniels of Green Island were wed on December 18, 1971 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, IA. They’re children are Meggan (Gary) Johnson and Tony (Becky) Daniels. They have 4 grandchildren, Leeland and Linden Johnson and Easton and Cooper Daniels.
This past summer the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family vacation to the Wisconsin Dells.
