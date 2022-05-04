City Hall
Members of the Bellevue City Council on Monday discussed a wide variety of topics, including lifeguards for the pool at Cole Park, the use of golf carts within city limits and the potential of a new 3 to 5-acre pond on school property west of the football field.
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth updated the council on the number of lifeguard applications that have been picked up and turned in. While there were only two last week, that number has now risen to 10, which may (or may not) be enough to hold limited swimming lessons this summer, depending on how many pass their training and certification, and how many are willing to provide lessons.
The city needs a minimum of 12 lifeguards to offer its usual amount of swimming lessons; and on any given day, there needs to be a minimum of three lifeguards on the pool deck, and one working inside the bathhouse.
While the deadline for lifeguard applications was last week, Skrivseth said it still may be possible to hold limited swimming lessons by staggering the lessons and changing the format. 
“We’ll just have to keep pushing forward and see what happens,” said councilman Tim Roth. “We hope this can all be worked out, and we’ll do our best, to make it happen.”
In terms of other workers at the city pool, the council approved Mark Mueller and Marilyn Ruggeberg as Certified Pool Operators at a rate of $16 per hour. 
The use of golf carts in city limits was also bantered around by council members who had heard a few requests for the option since ATVs and UTVs are already allowed. 
Other communities such as Cascade, Farley and Sabula allow limited use of golf carts already, and since it has been one full year with limited complaints or accidents from allowing ATVs in Bellevue, the topic may be something that comes up again in the near future.  
The council directed Assistant Police Chief Ryan Kloft to look into the rules and regulations in other towns, such as requiring lights, turn-signals, flags, age restrictions, etc. and come back to the council with enough information to draft a new ordinance if the measure were to move forward.
Finally, the council heard a request from councilman Tim Roth (who also serves as Transportation Director for Bellevue Community Schools), for verbal approval from the council for the school district to build a 3 to 5 acre pond with a walking trail north and west of CC Hammann Field on the Mootz property, which the district purchased several years ago. 
Roth said the pond would help drainage and control runoff and would also be educational for students. He said the construction class could build a gazebo and other structures at the location, and that the Department of Natural Resources would be willing to stock the pond with fish as well.
Look for more details about these topics in future issues of the Bellevue Herald-Leader.