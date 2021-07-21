Registration Information for the 2021-2022
School Year
When: Monday, August 2 and Tuesday, August 3
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Where: Bellevue MS/HS Commons Area for all grades PK-12
Requirements: In order for students to receive their schedules (MS/HS) and room assignments (elementary), a parent must be present at Registration to pay all fees (Instructional Materials,
Lunch, and Computer Fees for Grades 6-12)
Instructional Material Fees: $75.00 High School
$65.00 Middle School
$60.00 Upper Elementary Grades (3-5)
$55.00 Lower Elementary Grades (K-2)
$35.00 Transitional Kindergarten (TK)
*If your family qualifies for free or reduced priced meals, please talk to the registration staff about reduced Instructional Materials Fees
Pre-School 4-year old preschool is free for all students, while 3-year
Preschool will have a fee of $375/semester.
Computers: Computer Distribution will also take place during these same times for students in grades 6-12, and the cost for this fee is $50.
Other: Athletic admission passes will also be for sale at this time, along with other Comet materials and school information.
First Day of School
The 2021-2022 school year will begin for new teachers on Monday, August 16 (with all other teachers and staff members in the district beginning on Tuesday, August 17. Student start dates are listed below:
• Monday, August 23 - Students in Grades K-12 and both 4-year old preschool and Transitional Kindergarten.
• Tuesday, August 24 - Students in 3-year old preschool.
Office Hours
Beginning August 9, 2021, the Bellevue Elementary Office and the Bellevue Middle/High School will be open from 7:30-3:45, while both will be closed from 12:00 to 1:00 PM each day. At this time, parents may stop in for any additional registration needs, for the payment of Instructional Materials Fees, and for the deposit of money into breakfast or lunch accounts. Parents may also contact the school to arrange a time to meet during the week of August 5.
Normal School Day Hours
• Classes will begin at 8:15 A.M. at Bellevue Elementary and they will dismiss at 3:10 P.M.
• Classes will begin at 8:15 A.M. at Bellevue Middle/High School and will dismiss at 3:20 PM.
“Unpack Your Backpack DAY” at Bellevue Elementary on Wednesday, August 18
All elementary PK-5 students and their parents are invited to attend “Unpack Your Backpack Day” at the Bellevue Elementary School Wednesday, August 18 from 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM. This is an opportunity for parents and students to meet their teacher and visit their classroom, along with bringing their backpacks/supplies to the school before the first day of school.
Bellevue Middle School and High School Orientation on Wednesday, August 18
In order to allow for a smooth transition for students to Bellevue Middle School and High School, the following informational orientation sessions will be held for students and parents to allow for general information to be shared and for questions to be asked by both parents and students.
• Bellevue MS Orientation (All incoming 6th-grade students and all new MS students to the district) – 6:00 PM in the Bellevue MS/HS Main Gym
• Bellevue HS Orientation (Incoming 9th-Grade students and all new HS students to the district) – 6:30 PM in the Bellevue MS/HS Main Gym
In addition, during these times any students in grades 6-12 may bring their backpacks and other supplies to the school.
1:1 Chromebook Distribution – All Students Grades 6-12
ll students in grades 6-12 at the Bellevue Community Schools will receive a Chromebook or Macbook for the 2021-2022 school year during registration times (Grades 11-12 will receive a Macbook, while students in grades 6-10 will receive a Chromebook).
Policy Handbooks for the computers are available online at the school website (www.bellevue.k12.ia.us) and at registration on August 2 & 3.
It is expected that the general information for safety, the basics of the computer, set up of the computer, etc. will take approximately 10 minutes for students in grades 6-12. Students will be allowed to take the computer home with them at registration times each day if they fulfill registration requirements.
Students who are not able to attend registration with their parent(s) may pick up the computer on their own at some other time during the normal registration hours if the parent at registration has signed the 1:1 agreement on the general information sheet.
If parents do not wish to have their child take their computer home at night they do NOT have to pick a computer up, but it is encouraged the parent and the student stop by to have a computer assigned to them to use during the normal school day. If computers are left at school they will be turned into a designated location each night and electrically charged for the next day when the student will pick it up. The cost for each student taking a computer home for the entire school year is $50.
In order to receive a computer:
• Students must be officially registered for the 2021-2022 school year
• ALL students must have a 1:1 agreement signed on the general information sheet at registration by their parents and the student.
• The Cooperative Insurance Agreement fee of $50 is paid.
Athletic Practices
Practice schedules for students involved in extracurricular activities are governed by the State Associations. Beginning Practice Schedules for this school year are as follows:
• HS Football - Monday, August 9 at 7:00 AM. at the HS
• HS Volleyball – Monday, August 9 at 3:45 PM at the HS
• HS Cross Country (Boys and Girls) – Monday, August 9 at 7:30 AM at HS
• MS Cross Country (Boys and Girls) - Monday, August 23 after school at MS/HS
• MS Football – Monday, August 23 after school at MS/HS
• MS Volleyball – Monday, August 23 after school at MS/HS
Students must have a current physical form, a signed Concussion Awareness Release Form, and a Health and Injury Information Card and Consent for Medical Treatment Form before they will be allowed to participate (state requirement). These forms are available on the district’s website or at registration. Students also need to be covered by medical insurance.
• Sports Physical Form
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/56c36460b09f955575e09585/t/596510ea6b8f5b27985b9878/1499795690258/Physical+Form.pdf
• Health and Injury Info. Card & Consent for Medical Treatment Form
https://www.iahsaa.org/wp-content/uploads /2013/08/Health__Injury_Information_Card_Single_Page1.pdf
• Concussion Form
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/56c36460b09f955575e09585/t/5964ffd71b631b9e66df35e2/1499791319920/Heads+Up+Concussion+Fact+Sheet.pdf
Please contact the MS/HS office with any questions.
The Mission of the Bellevue Community School District
The Bellevue Community School District stresses active student engagement in learning through multiple learning opportunities for student success and interest, and is signified by the district Mission Statement:
“We believe real-world learning opportunities build passionate and engaging experiences for student success in life.”
Parental Involvement
Parental involvement is an important component in a student’s success in school. The board encourages parents to become involved in their child’s education to ensure academic success. The board will involve parents in the Title I Program and involve parents in the operation of the school through the School Improvement Advisory Committee. If you are interested in being involved, contact the building principal where your child attends.
Regulations
State and Federal regulations mandate that certain information be made available to the public concerning specific policies governed by these agencies. The statements concerning the position of the Bellevue Community School District are as follows:
Child Abuse
Anyone with knowledge of a child who has been abused by a Bellevue Community School employee should contact the primary investigator or his/her alternate.
At the Middle/High School: Jeff Recker, Principal 872-4001 (Press 1) Alternate, Jeanette Hartung-Schroeder 872-4003 (Press 2)
At the Elementary: Jeanette Hartung-Schroeder, Principal 872-4003 (Press 2)
Alternate, Jeff Recker 872-4001 (Press 1)
Asbestos
The buildings of the Bellevue Community School System: Bellevue Elementary, Bellevue Middle School, and Bellevue High School are free of asbestos.
Title IX
It is the policy of the Bellevue Community School District not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, gender identity, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, and socioeconomic status in its education programs, activities or employment policies as required by Title VI and VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, Title IX of the 1972 Education Amendments, and the Federal Rehabilitation Act of 1973.
Inquiries or complaints regarding compliance with Title IX or Title VI may be directed to the Superintendent at the Bellevue Community Administration Office located at 1601 State Street, Bellevue, Iowa; Phone: 872-4001 (Press 4).
Special Education and Other Assistance
The school district will provide special education programs to those in need of special education. If the Bellevue Community School District has reason to believe that a student is handicapped and does not qualify for special education, it will evaluate that student, (with parental consent), to determine if the student is handicapped. If that student is handicapped, the district will provide an appropriate educational plan for that student.
Open Enrollment
Parents considering the use of the open enrollment option to enroll their children in another public school district in the state of Iowa should be aware of the following dates: March 1, 2022 is the last date for regular open enrollment requests for the 2022-2023 school year. September 1, 2021 is the last date for open enrollment requests for entering kindergarten students and those students falling under the "good cause" definition for the 2021-2022 school year.
Open Enrollment - Transportation
Transportation for open enrolled students is normally the responsibility of the parent. Transportation assistance is available to those families that fall within the following guidelines:
Transportation Assistance
Income Eligibility Guidelines
Definition of Income: "Income" means income before any deductions such as income taxes, social security taxes, insurance premiums, charitable contributions and bonds. It includes the following:
• Monetary compensations for services, including wages, salary, commissions or fees
• Net income from nonfarm self-employment
• Social security
• Dividends or interest on savings or bonds or income from estates or trusts
• Net rental income
• Public assistance or welfare payments
• Unemployment compensation
• Government civilian employee or military retirement, or pensions or veterans payments
• Private pensions or annuities
• Alimony or child support payments
• Regular contributions from persons not living in the household
• Net royalties
• Other cash income including income from farming. Other cash income would include cash amounts received or withdrawn from any source including savings, investments, trust accounts, and other resources. Income does not include any income or benefits received under any Federal programs that are excluded from consideration as income by any legislation prohibition.
Open Enrollment – Athletic Eligibility
In most cases, a high school student who open enrolls is ineligible for varsity athletic competition during the student’s first 90 consecutive school days of enrollment in the receiving district. There are some changes to this for the 2021-2022 school year based on the impact of COVID-19. Students first attending Bellevue High School should contact the school for more information specific to their situation. Some, but not all, exceptions to this general rule of ineligibility for most years are as follows:
1. The sending district does not offer the sport in question.
2. The sending district was dissolved and merged with one or more other districts.
3. The sending district whole grade shares with another district for the student’s grade level.
4. Before making the open enrollment request, the student has attended the receiving district for at least one year either by paying tuition or under a sharing agreement.
* All based on Iowa Code section IC 256.46, 282.18
Family Rights and Privacy Act of 1974 - Release of Information
The following information may be released to the public in regard to any individual student of the school district as necessity or desirability arises: Name, address, telephone listing, email address, date and place of birth, major field of study, participation in officially recognized activities and sports, weight and height of members on athletic teams, dates of attendance, degrees, and awards received, the most recent previous school or institution attended by the student, photograph and other likenesses, and other similar information. Any student, parent, or guardian not wanting this information released to the public, must make an objection in writing to the building principal, or other persons in charge of the school in which the student is attending. It is required that this objection be renewed in writing at the beginning of each school year.
Waivers
The board recognizes that while certain fees charged to students are appropriate and authorized, certain students and their families are not financially able to pay the fees. The school district will grant either full waivers, partial waivers, or temporary waivers depending upon the circumstances and the student or student's parents' ability to meet the financial criteria. Contact school offices for details.
NCLB Release of Information – Military
(1) Access to Student Recruiting Information - Notwithstanding section 444(a)(5)(B) of the General Education Provisions Act and except as provided in paragraph (2), each local educational agency receiving assistance under this Act shall provide, on a request made by military recruiters or an institution of higher education, access to secondary school students names, addresses, and telephone listings.
(2) Consent - A secondary school student or the parent of the student may request that the student's name, address, and telephone listing described in paragraph (1) not be released without prior written parental consent, and the local educational agency or private school shall notify parents of the option to make a request and shall comply with any request.
(3) Request in Writing – Any request that the student's name, address, and telephone listing described in paragraph (1) not be released without prior written parental consent, must be in writing, signed, and dated. A written request may come in at any time during the school year and will remain in force until the end of that school year. The request must be renewed each school year.
Athletic/Music/Speech Eligibility – Academics
(No Pass – No Play)
All students are eligible for extracurricular activities for the 1st semester of the 2021-2022 school year based on the COVID-19 Pandemic. Although, in most cases during most years, students desiring to participate in high school athletics must receive credit in all subjects during the current and/or prior semester based on state requirements. The student must pass all subjects and make adequate progress toward graduation to remain eligible. If not passing all subjects at the end of the semester, the student is ineligible for a period of 30 calendar days in the current or next interscholastic athletic event in which the student is a participant.
The same eligibility requirements apply to music and/or speech participants.
Searches
It is the desire of the Bellevue Community School System to maintain a safe and orderly environment. Students and parents need to know that lockers and desks are not considered “protected student areas”, worthy of an expectation of privacy by the student. The school may conduct periodic inspection of lockers, desks, or other facilities belonging to the school and provided to students as a convenience; if there is a reasonable suspicion of a criminal or school rule violation which may be dealt with by an inspection. The school will comply with the Iowa Search Law.
Periodically, in conjunction with law enforcement officials, the school district will conduct canine maintenance searches. Student lockers, desks, the parking
lot, and other storage areas owned by the school district and used by students can and will be inspected. Trained law enforcement officials will conduct these inspections.
School authorities may seize any illegal, unauthorized or contraband materials discovered in the search. Possession of such materials will be grounds for disciplinary action including suspension or expulsion and may be reported to local law enforcement officials.
The school board believes that illegal, unauthorized or contraband materials cause material and substantial disruption to the school environment or present a threat to the health and safety of students, employees, or visitors on the school district premises or property within the jurisdiction of the school district.
Athletic Event
Admission Prices
The Bellevue Schools will be charging the following prices for sporting events:
Activity Passes
The Bellevue Schools offer discounted passes for families and individuals to purchase that can be used for home games only. These passes cannot be used for post-season tournament games, home or away. Passes can be purchased at the superintendent's office during regular business hours.
Family Passes
Good for all home athletic events for the current school year. Issued to parents and students (PK-12) enrolled in our school system. The cost is $200
Students who have graduated from high school are considered adults and may not enter on a family pass.
Student Pass
A pass for students (PK-12) enrolled in the school district. This entitles the student to attend all home athletic events at no charge with this pass for the current school year. The cost is $65.
Adult Pass
Good for all home athletic events for the current school year. Issued to any parent or adult. The cost is $85.
Punch Card (10 events)
This is valid for all home athletic events for the current school year. It will admit an adult to any ten (10) athletic events for the price of eight (8). This ticket will be punched each time that it is used. The cost is $40.
Online access to events
$50 cost, which includes three passes to utilize for online viewing of events @ Bellevue HS. Currently, the Bellevue CSD is the only school in our conference offering this option, but if more districts join the access will be for any event at those districts as well.
Senior Citizen Pass
Good for all home athletic events. Issued to any adult 62 years of age or older and is good for life. The cost for this pass is a one-time fee of $10.00.
Public Release for Schools Operating the Seamless Summer Option
(Closed Sites)
The USDA has issued nationwide waivers allowing schools to operate the Seamless Summer Option during the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. The Bellevue Community School District has elected to participate in the Seamless Summer Option during this time.
Free meals will be provided to ALL enrolled children and Applications for Free and Reduced Price School Meals/Milk will not be necessary to participate in Seamless Summer Option. Applications for Free and Reduced Price School Meals will be available from the school, as an application may be needed for other benefits such as P-EBT. The Income Eligibility Guidelines are listed in the table below.
Households may meet Income Eligibility Guidelines one of four ways listed below.
1. Households whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for reduced price meals or free meals, if they complete an Application for Free and Reduced Price School Meals/Milk. Households may complete one application listing all children and return it to your child’s school. When completing an application, only the last four digits of the social security number of the household’s primary wage earner or another adult household member is needed.
2. Food Assistance households, children receiving benefits under the Family Investment Program (FIP) and children in a few specific Medicaid programs are eligible for free or reduced price meals. Most children from Food Assistance and FIP households will be qualified for free meals automatically. These households will receive a letter from their children’s schools notifying them of their benefits. Households that receive a letter from the school need to do nothing more for their children to receive free meals. No further application is necessary. If any children were not listed on the notice of eligibility, the household should contact the school to have free meal benefits extended to them. Households must contact the school if they choose to decline meal benefits.
3. Some Food Assistance and FIP households will receive a letter from the Department of Human Services (DHS) which will qualify the children listed on the letter for free meals. Parents must take this letter to the child’s school to receive free meals.
4. Food Assistance or FIP households receiving benefits that do not receive a letter from DHS must complete an application with the abbreviated information as indicated on the application and instructions, for their children to receive free meals. When the application lists an Assistance Program’s case number for any household member, eligibility for free benefits is extended to all children in a household.
Eligibility from the previous year will continue within the same school for up to 30 operating days into the new school year. When the carry-over period ends, unless the household is notified that their children are directly certified or the household submits an application that is approved, the children must pay full price for school meals and the school will not send a reminder or a notice of expired eligibility. An application cannot be approved unless complete eligibility information is submitted. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year. If a family member becomes unemployed the family should contact the school to complete an application. Households notified of their children’s eligibility must contact the school if the household chooses to decline the free meal benefits.
Foster children are eligible for free meal benefits. Some foster children will be qualified for free meals automatically through the State Direct Certification process. Their host family will receive notification of these benefits. Families that receive this notification from the school need to do nothing more for their foster children to receive free meals. If a family has foster children living with them and does not receive notification and wishes to apply for such meals, instructions for making an application for such children are contained on the application form. A foster child may be included as a member of the foster family if the foster family chooses to also apply for benefits for other children. Including children in foster care as household members may help other children in the household qualify for benefits. If the foster family is not eligible for free or reduced price meal benefits, it does not prevent a foster child from receiving benefits. Special Supplement Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) participants may be eligible for free or reduced price meals based on a completed application.
When known by the school, households will be notified of any child eligible for free meals if the children are enrolled in the Head Start/Even Start Program or are considered homeless, migrant or runaway. If any children are not listed on the notice of eligibility, contact the school for assistance in receiving benefits. If households are dissatisfied with the application approval done by the officials, they may make a formal appeal either orally or in writing to the school’s designated hearing official. The Policy Statement on file at the school contains an outline of the hearing procedure. School officials may verify the information in the application, and that deliberate misrepresentation of information may subject the applicant to prosecution under applicable State and Federal criminal statutes. Households should contact their local school for additional information.
There will be no discrimination against individuals with Limited English Proficiency (LEP) in the school meal programs.
Nondiscrimination Statement: This explains what to do if you believe you have been treated unfairly.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) Fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) Email: program. intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Iowa Nondiscrimination Notice. “It is the policy of this CNP provider not to discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or religion in its programs, activities, or employment practices as required by the Iowa Code section 216.6, 216.7, and 216.9. If you have questions or grievances related to compliance with this policy by this CNP Provider, please contact the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, Grimes State Office building, 400 E. 14th St. Des Moines, IA 50319-1004; phone number 515-281-4121, 800-457-4416; website: https://icrc.iowa.gov/.”
Bellevue Community School District Non-Discrimination Statement
The Bellevue Community School District provides equal opportunity in programs provided to all students regardless of race, color, creed, gender identity, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability or socioeconomic status.
The Bellevue Community School District offers career and technical programs in the following service areas: Agricultural Education, Business Education, Family and Consumer Sciences Education and Industrial Education. It is the policy of the Bellevue Community School District not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, gender identity, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, or socioeconomic status in its educational programs and its employment practices. There is a grievance procedure for processing complaints of discrimination. If you have questions or a grievance related to this policy please contact the district’s Equity Coordinators: Jeff Recker (Bellevue MS/HS Principal), 1601 State Street, Bellevue, Iowa 52031, Phone- 563.872.4001; Email: jeffrecker@bellevue. k12.ia.us; or Jeanette Hartung-Schroeder (Bellevue Elementary Principal) 100 South 3rd Street, Bellevue, Iowa 52031, Phone- 563.872.4001; Email: jeanettehartung-schroeder@bellevue. k12,ia.us
