BellevueComets_Gotham1

6th Grade High

Honors Honor Roll

Catherine Dunne

Adyson Ellingson

Tate Giesemann

Aunika Hager

Jacob Hiland

Rayna Kilburg

Kelsey Knief

Phoebe Murphy

Callie Recker

Ariana Roeder

Ariya Smith

Anthony Sprank

Alyssa Wagner

Honors Honor Roll

Gavin Abbott

Brooke Bowman

Olivia Carter

Connor Dierks

Nolan Dunne

Josh Edwards

Maximus Findley

Rylee Graves

Aiden Harms

Caitlyn Klein

Matthew Kula

Tayla Leibfried

Izabella Mootz

Kendelle Scheckel

Alexus Schmidt

Kyrstyn Simmons

Jade Sprout

Joslyn Veach

Honorable Mention

Honor Roll

Maxwell Freiburger

Jordan Hennings

Presly Kettmann

Brooklin Kurt

Kyrin Lange

Gabriel Manders

Myles Putman

7th Grade High

Honors Honor Roll

Hannah Braet

Alexandria Caughron

Teagan Humphrey

Benjamin Meyer

Jami Portz

Rilynn Riggs

Isabella Theisen

Honors Honor Roll

Leo Aschenbrenner

Rylee Bevan

Alena Campbell

Dalton Clasen

Maverick Duesing

Hope Griebel

Payton Griebel

Kaden     Guenther

Alyssa Kilburg

Noah Kilcoyne

Adalynne Leach

Alexis McCombie

Hunter Putman

Brody Recker

Alec Roth

Brianna Voseberg

Bill Wright

Jack Wright

Honorable Mention

Honor Roll

Deanna Bakey

Kimana Birch

Kyan Brewer

Trevor Haxmeier

Earl Jack Hiland

Grace Hingtgen

Kendra Kula

James Langseth

Liberty Livermore

Emily Maro

Hunter Merrick

Tait Nemmers

Liberty Reiter

Olivia Ruggeberg

Miranda Stroud

Casey Tath

Alyssa Yaddof

8th Grade High

Honors Honor Roll

Catrina Althaus

Honors Honor Roll

Lily Amling

Terrin Back

Payton Bellings

Ellie Borrenpohl

Taylor Deppe

Kalesia DeShaw

Delaney Dunne

Breanna Edwards

Owen Smith

Honorable Mention

Honor Roll

Morgan Babb

Jake Bormann

Ka'Lynn DeShaw

9th Grade High

Honors Honor Roll

Ryan Dunn

Alex Knief

Cole Swartz

Honors Honor Roll

Danny Bakey

Jordan Beasley

Kayla Bruggenwirth

Jariyana Burnett

Claire Dunne

Sidney Fondell

Mariah Hueneke

Adrian Humphrey

Alyssa Manders

Cheyanne Merrick

Jackson Mueller

Hailey Olszewski

Garrett Roth

Makenzie Schlie

Beau Walgamuth

Gabriella Williamson

Honorable Mention

Honor Roll

Karter Bibens

Laurel Birch

Hunter Emerson

Colton Heim

Paige Mangler

Tyler Nemmers

Alexa Roeder

Colby Sieverding

William Steinbeck

Jacob Waller

10th Grade High

Honors Honor Roll

Kenna Duesing

Rebecca Kilburg

Arrianna Kula

Teresa Paulsen

Juliana Penniston

Allison Wright

Honors Honor Roll

Zoe Aschenbrenner

Torrie Back

Emily Bowman

Derek Davies

Sam Dunne

Sofia Hinke

Jadyn Hurley

Ryan Kilburg

Tyrelle Kloser

Isabel Krabbenhoft

Shayla Oster

Makenna Putman

Jena Rowan

Maddie Schmidt

Audrey Wedeking

Honorable

Mention Honor Roll

Jacob Bakey

Vanessa Blake

Riley Bruggenwirth

Allison Eggers

Ashton Felderman

Brady Griebel

Maxwel Jackson

Tyler Kilburg

Rylie Pickett

Adrianna Trenkamp

Jordan Wenzel

11th Grade High

Honors Honor Roll

Brin Daugherty

Tamie Kilburg

Logan Manders

Payton Marshall

Benjamin Parker

Kaylynn Sieverding

Abraham Steinbeck

Honors Honor Roll

Lindsey Banowetz

Kara Boeckenstedt

Brianna Busch

Conrad Ernst

Paxton Felderman

Luke Giesemann

Michael Hitchcock

Matej Kravka

Brianna Laughlin

Zachary Michels

Samuel Munoz Lozano

Adyson Nemmers

Ian O'Donnell

Sally Paulsen

Nathan Rentz

Zachary Roeder

Jackson Wagner

Madison Weber

Gani Wijaya

Honorable Mention

Honor Roll

Marcus Anderson

Justin Carrier

Lauren Dema

Elizabeth Freiburger

Breann Harpole

Kylee Haxmeier

Makenna Klemme

Alexis Olszewski

Billy Pulley

Cade Smith

Tyquan Strowder

Andrew Swartz

Bailey Tigges

Taylor Wagner

Jacob Whitmore

12th Grade High

Honors Honor Roll

Lisa Beckley

Hunter Clasen

Kylie Duesing

Anna Dunne

Samantha Freiburger

Katrina Friederick

Aubrie Hager

Mason Jackson

Tara Linden

Skyler Michels

Ashley Nemmers

Shelby Pemberton

Alexia Renner

Makinlee Roeder

Alyssa Rubel

Brandy Till

Honors Honor Roll

Austin Beschen

Trey Daugherty

Toby Giesemann

Kyle Guenther

Riley Konrardy

Andrew Penniston

Grace Sprank

Emma Whitmore

Hunter Williams

Honorable Mention

Honor Roll

Francesco Aliprandini

Cari Deppe

Paige Deppe

Payton Grover

Harrison Haynes

Brandon Kafer

Kane Krabbenhoft

Shelby Lass

Aydan Manders

Cassidy Meek

Giana Michels

Kailey Miller

Sierra Nemmers

Alex Palmer

Dillon Rentz

Layla Sander

Khloe Seiders