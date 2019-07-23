The community of Bellevue is mourning the death of two teachers who were an integral part of the local school district.
Kenneth Anderson Jr., age 57, and Mark Anderson, age 60, were found dead in a pool located in the 1100 block of Jersey Ridge Road in Davenport early Tuesday morning.
Both taught in the Bellevue Community School District.
Ken Anderson was still an active teacher in the district, according to superintendent Tom Meyer. Mark Anderson taught in the district for several years in the 1980s and ‘90s before taking a position at North Scott public schools in Eldridge, where he retired in 2014.
According to Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer, Ken Anderson taught here for 33 years. He taught social studies and coached a plethora of sports, educating and inspiring generations of Bellevue students.
"Ken was an outstanding person, teacher and staff member who valued relationships. He had outstanding relationships with students and worked to assist them in being successful in both school and life,” said Meyer. “Ken was always willing to help others out, made learning relevant for students, and ultimately was an advocate for doing the best for students in preparing them for success in school and life.
“He will be missed greatly by students, staff, and community members.”
"Ken was a great teacher and coach but most importantly, a great guy,” said Bellevue High School Principal Jeff Recker. “He was a positive educator for thirty three years at Bellevue Schools and had a great impact on students throughout those years. In academics, athletics, student council and sometimes just in life lessons, he helped so many of our students. He will be truly missed by our students, faculty, staff and community.”
Coaching was also an important part of Ken Anderson's career, according to Bellevue school officials. He was a conference-award winner as head coach of Bellevue's boys basketball team and had success with the local football program as well. More recently, Anderson was the head varsity bowling coach and head middle school track and field coach.
He also still volunteered with the high school football team, and helped the Comets to district titles for the past two seasons.
“He was extremely involved with our students. It’s part of his schedule that we talked about and worked with," said Meyer, who noted it will be tough to replace three decades of teaching and coaching experience.
The residential pool where the Andersons were found is in the historic Village of East Davenport, and is owned by a businessman who was reportedly not present at the time of the drowning, according to authorities.
Police believe the men, who were not related, accidentally drown. The incident remains under investigation.
Services for Ken Anderson and Mark Anderson will be conducted jointly on Saturday, July 27 at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 9 to 12 a.m. at the funeral home, with the service following at noon. Lunch will be provided afterwards.
